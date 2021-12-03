The Olathe Pirates girls’ basketball team got their season off to a rocky start as they began non-league play at the Centauri Tournament in La Jara.
The Pirates opened tournament play by taking on the Rye Thunderbolts who ran over, under and around the Pirates, defeating them 64-20.
The Thunderbolts were dominant in every phase of the game from the opening tip to the final buzzer. For Rye, the Adamson sisters combined for 43 of their 64 points and pulled down 11 rebounds which included five of the offensive variety.
The Thunderbirds were assessed only a total of five personal fouls throughout the contest.
The Pirates second game of the tournament outing featured the Ignacio Bobcats. The two teams played a very competitive first period with Ignacio leading 15-12 at the break.
The trouble started for the Pirates in the second period as they were outscored 14-1 and eventually trailed at halftime 29-13.
The Pirates fortunes improved in the second half of action as both teams scored eight points in the third frame. The Pirates outscored the Bobcats 10-5 in the final stanza but lost by the score of 41-31.
The Pirates found their rhythm in the second half against the Bobcats and outscored them 18-13.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone