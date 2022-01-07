Olathe's Tanner Carroll (0) and Dreanna Waterman (5) battle Soroco's Sophia Benjamin (10) for control of the ball during action Friday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Olathe. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
The Soroco Rams visited the Olathe Fieldhouse on Friday evening and dominated every phase of the basketball game and defeated the Pirates 52-20.
The Rams jumped out to a 13-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
The Pirates were outscored and outrebounded throughout the contest. The Pirates suffered from an off night shooting the basketball.
Olathe coach Paul Althaus said postgame that his team could not buy a basket for much of the game.
The third quarter highlighted the Pirates frustrations as they finished the period scoreless.
The Rams at times suffered from a similar plight as they were only able to score a single basket in the third quarter.
Althaus had a different opinion of the Rams troubles in the third frame, saying that his team played some of their best defense of the season, which limited the Rams ability to score as they had in the first half.
Soroco took advantage of numerous turnovers by the Pirates and repeatedly turned them into points. The Rams height advantage was evident as they were dominant on both the offensive and defensive boards resulting in second chance scoring opportunities. The Pirates often took single shots and retreated to play defense.
Delana Mountford led all Pirate scorers with six points. Allie Johnson chipped in four points. The Pirates record now stands at 3-4.
Next up for the Pirates is a road trip to Meeker on Saturday. The contest is set to start at 2:30 p.m.
