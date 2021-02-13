Olathe girls focused on gaining experience before regionals

The girls picked up a pair of team wins last weekend after opening the season on an impressive start. With some opposing teams not having players in certain weight divisions, Olathe has been the benefactor of some forfeits. Right now, the focus before regionals is getting the wrestlers in as many matches as possible, coach Ryan Corn said.
The team wins came against Vista Peak (36 to 24) and Bennett (30 to 18), though there were forfeits in those duals.
The team got some match wins against Arapahoe, another team win, but lost to Douglas County, though some of the girls were able to win their matches. The girls also have been able to continue the trend of capturing wins via pin.
The team remains at No. 8 for the On the Mat season rankings as of Friday, and will return to the mat next Friday in Soroco.
Bennett:
(Weight division) and match
• (100) Marie Jordan over Emily Reedy (Olathe) (Fall 0:49)
• (105) Katelyn Faczak over Abby Reedy (Olathe) (Fall 5:23)
Vista Peak:
• (136) Jayden Abreo (Vista Peak) over Grace Davis (Olathe) (Fall 1:08)
Arapahoe:
• (111) Marley Martinez (Olathe) over Ester Rivera (Fall 1:26)
• (118) Nicole Koch over Saelah Pescevic (Arapahoe) (Fall 1:10)
Douglas County:
• (100) Emma Roberts over Emily Reedy (Olathe) (Fall 1:14)
• (105) Sadie Corn (Olathe) over Hailey Blethen via decision 8-7
• (111) Marley Martinez (Olathe) over Ashley Mckinney (Fall 1:18)
• (118) Nicole Koch (Olathe) over Reagan Perez (Fall 1:13)
• (136) Dahlyn Bauman over Grace Davis (Olathe) (Fall 2:23)
• (185) Aby England (Olathe) over Sophie Frick (Fall 2:45)
Boys wrestling
Facing three top 10 teams in Centauri last weekend, the Olathe Pirates found it to be tough sledding, though there was some improvement, coach Tee Jay Rose said on Friday.
In Basalt on Thursday, the wrestling was much improved, as the Pirates came away with a 33 to 29 win against the host team and won a pair of matches.
“We’re still improving every weekend,” Rose said. “We’ll have our hands full this weekend.”
Senior Wyatt Mansker picked up a win via pin in Basalt, and he was joined by Chase Ripley, who captured a win in a 10-7 decision. On Friday, the Pirates lost to Rifle 54-18, and will look to bounce back today against Hotchkiss.
Basalt:
(Weight division) and match
• (152) Chase Ripley (Olathe) over Ryan Zheng via decision 10-7
• (170) Wyatt Mansker (Olathe) over Brady Samuelson (Fall 1:40)
• (182) Dayton Schenk over Dustin Hines (Olathe) (Fall 3:21)
• (195) Ruben Samuelson over Haydin Chandler (Olathe) (TF 21-5 3:09)
Rifle:
• (113) Kellen Johnson over Tanner Westermann (Olathe) (Fall 1:04)
• (120) Hunter Bercher over Justus Hubbard (Olathe) (Fall 2:40)
• (138) Bryce Rowley over Trenton Fletcher (Olathe) (Fall 0:53)
• (145) Samuel St. Peter (Olathe) over Caidyn Wilcox (Fall 0:47)
• (160) Marcus Washington over Cody Biesek (Olathe) (Fall 1:11)
• (170) Wyatt Mansker (Olathe) over Elijahua Davison (Fall 0:17)
• (182) Levi Miller over Dustin Hines (Olathe) (Fall 0:42)
• (195) Alex Guardado over Haydin Chandler (Olathe) (Fall 1:03)
