With a minute to go in the third quarter, Olathe (10-6) pulled within nine of Sanford (14-1), its smallest lead of the night. The Pirates, similar to their play in the round of 32, worked their way back, trimming a 16-point deficit and opening an opportunity for a fourth quarter comeback.
Sanford, led by Asia Caldon (13 points) and Cheyenne Caldon (11 points), crushed those aspirations in the final period with an 11-6 run. Olathe remained close, down 11 with four minutes remaining, but Sanford’s quickness defensively ended the Pirates’ season in the Sweet 16.
“They're a real disciplined team and have lots of energy,” Pirates coach Paul Althaus said of No. 3 Sanford. “They have got a lot of quick guards and shot lights out against us.”
The first few minutes were a toe-to-toe battle, with both teams keeping it even. But Sanford adjusted quickly, jumping out to an 18-point lead in the second quarter. The deficit was made all the more difficult with the loud atmosphere in what Althaus called “basketball country.” (The Pirates had some fan representation too.)
“Our girls played with a lot of desire and intensity,” he said. “I thought it was one of our better games even though it wasn't the result we would have liked. They improved all year long and that's what I was most pleased about.”
Mariah Garcia was her usual self, scoring 16 points, a team-high, and was effective on the boards. Ashlee Green and Annie Bollinger added six and five points, respectively. The scoring led to some increased opportunities for others, but the aggressiveness of Sanford in the first-half was tough to match, Althaus said, before the girls finally settled in.
The Pirates tried some full-court press sets, but that was easily neutralized by the Indians’ guards. Olathe gained some confidence, though, after coming within striking distance.
But Sanford, whose only loss came against Centauri on Feb. 27, was oozing with confidence. The Indians had beaten their past two opponents by a combined 64 points, and were granted a bye in the first round, a timely opportunity to rest their legs.
“We talked about it at halftime — walk away with no regrets,” Althaus said, “and I think they were able to do that.”
The Pirates followed that mantra, nearly doubling their point total from the first-half (12) with 23 points combined in the third and fourth quarters. It didn’t help that the Indians were firing from three, converting seven of them with quick releases.
Though Olathe’s season ended on Thursday, and the initial sting of losing set in, there wasn’t any sense that it wasn’t a successful season, Althaus said. All six of the Pirates’ losses came against top 2A teams — Cedarage and Paonia twice, once to Hotchkiss and the Sweet 16 loss to Sanford. Every team (except Hochkiss who didn’t make the tournament) is ranked inside the top 10. Cedaredge is No. 2, and Paonia is No. 6. If anything, that experience, and 10 wins, is something to build off of.
“I think it bodes well for the program,” Althaus said. “We turned the corner as far as attitude on the court, and it will help as we go ahead next year, too.”
Althaus also commended the seniors, whose four years — and time in the game before that — says “a lot about them and their character.” And the Pirates, this season, were notorious for running a full-court press, and there wasn’t a moment when the fans didn’t see at least one player diving for a loose ball, or another pulling down an offensive rebound. Sometimes the Pirates set such good, hard hustle traps that the opposing team was flustered, leading to turnovers and transition points.
The continuous effort helped Olathe go from five wins last year to 10 in 2021, not to mention the program’s first playoff win in four years and the opportunity to host a state playoff game.
“I’m really pleased with their efforts and what they were able to do this year,” Althaus said. “... Probably the most important thing I said is the pride I have in them for what they accomplished.”
