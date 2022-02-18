An historic first for Olathe High School occurred when four of Coach Ryan Corn’s wrestlers qualified to compete in the girls’ Colorado state wrestling championships held this weekend at the Ball Arena (formerly known as the Pepsi Center) in downtown Denver.
Sadie Corn (105), Nicole Koch (118), Aby England (161) and Lynessia Duran (215) all qualified.
Koch (33-0) took on Valentina Tarini (8-17) of Dolores. Koch pinned Tarini with a pin at the 1:24 mark of the first period.
Koch moved into the quarter finals and pinned Gen Hunt of Fort Lupton at the 2:14 mark, then in the semi-final match Koch decisioned Victoria Perales (Northglenn) 9-4 to move into the finals where she will take on Persa Gomez of Pomona for the 118-pound weight class state championship.
Corn drew a very tough first round opponent, Morgan Johnson (Loveland), who entered the competition undefeated at 18-0. Johnson pinned Corn at the 1:30 mark of the first period. Corn entered the consolation bracket and lost to Abby Wilfong via pin at 59 seconds.
In the 161-pound weight class, England (22-18) drew a tough first round opponent, Jenna Joseph from Mead (31-3). Mead prevailed in the match pinning England at the 3:42 mark. England entered the consolation bracket and lost to Laylah Casto (Grand Junction) via a pin at 2:29.
Duran (9-19) drew Ciara Monger (22-3) of Calhan another top-flight competitor. Monger pinned Duran at the 42 second mark. Duran entered the consolation bracket and lost to Taylor Goit (Poudre) via pin at 1:49.
