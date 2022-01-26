Olathe's Allie Johnson (No. 22) battles to take control of a loose ball against Rangely's Analee Saldana (No. 1) during action Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Olathe High. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
The Olathe Pirates girls team followed their recent tradition of starting slowly on offense and then combined a rock-ribbed defense with improved scoring to defeat the Rangley Panthers 49-38 at the Olathe Fieldhouse last Saturday afternoon.
The Pirates improved their season mark to 4-7, while the Panthers dropped to 5-5.
The Panthers led 6-4 after one period but shifted into another gear and scored 21 points in the second period to lead 25-15 at halftime.
The Pirates added to their lead in the third quarter and outscored the Panthers 10-6.
“I thought we played well together as a team," Olathe coach Paul Althaus said. "Everybody did well when they were out there. We played 12 people in this game and they went about their business as a team, and it showed in the final score. Everybody handled the pressure well. We let the Panthers score a couple towards the end and we’ll learn from that. With their size up front I thought we handled that very well. Our defense continues to be very good.”
Althaus said he continues to be mindful of turnovers by his team. The Pirates turned it over 18 times against the Panthers.
“When you have been turning it over 28 times a game, 18 tonight is a good start," Althaus said. "We still need to reduce our turnovers into the low teens in order to be consistent winners.”
Sophomore Tyra Gray led the Pirates with 17 points and also stood out distributing the basketball on the offensive end She paired it with strong defense.
Gray was followed by Kiandra Liles, who had 10 points, and Delana Mountford's eight points. Allie Johnson was 3-for-8 from the floor and had seven points.
The win snaps the Pirates' four-game losing streak. Last Friday, the Pirates visited the Cedaredge Bruins and were beaten 47-24.
The Pirates were outscored 8-0 in the first quarter and the scoring drought continued throughout the contest.
“It is very difficult if not impossible to win a game if you are shut out in the opening period," Althaus said.
