Olathe High School was well represented at the Colorado High School Athletic Association’s track and field competition held at facilities in Jefferson County.
The Olathe girls team placed 19th in the competition with a combined score of 13 points. The 4x800 meter relay team of Cheyanne Germann, Tyra Gray, Naomi Kamperman and Analise Marin finished in third place with a time of 10:43.41.
The Olathe girls 4x400 meter relay team finished fifth. The 4x200 meter relay team finished 11th, and the 4x100 meter relay team finished 15th.
Kamperman ran an outstanding 800 meter race and finished in fourth place with a time of 2:27.67 seconds.
The boys relay teams competed well but finished out of contention for the tournament. The 4x100 relay team of Cesar Franco, Scott Shackleford, Jerrel Vigil and Xzavier Waterman clocked in with a time for 46:17 seconds finishing 10th. The 4x200 meter relay team finished 13th with a time 1:37.35 seconds, and the 4x400 meter relay team also finished 13th with a time of 3:42.96 seconds.
Franco competed in the 100 meter dash and finished 18th with a time of 11.81 seconds.
