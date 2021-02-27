Moments after the second quarter ended, it was clear the game was turning into just another typical performance from the Olathe girls basketball team. Their unapologetic full-court press was crisp, with all five Pirates flying towards the ball, setting traps and tipping passes.
The press continued in the third, and the transition opportunities blew the game away early, leading to a 63-14 win for Olathe over Caprock Academy on Senior Night.
“This group of kids play better when they can pressure people,” coach Paul Althaus said. “All year long we’ve said we’re going to get out and pressure people. We’ve got a deep bench, the talent is pretty even across the team so we have a lot of kids who are willing to make that effort, and that’s what gets us going.”
The press did just that as the Pirates left little room for error for the Eagles, who scored three points in the second-half (none in the fourth quarter).
It’s the third time this season Olathe held a team under 15 points or less, two of which have come in the past four games.
The Pirates, as of Friday, were 8-4 and ranked No. 15 in 2A in the RPI standings.
“If we can play great defense, and hold teams under a certain amount of points, it’s going to give us a chance to win some games, and that’s proven true for us,” Althaus said. “They (the players) seem to buy into that and understand that defense is important.”
Their defensive effort helped lead a balance scoring effort, once again led by senior Mariah Garcia who finished with 16 points. Fellow seniors Abby Rubalcaba (seven points) and Anastasia Bollinger (six points) also led the way, and the team’s other seniors, including Ashlee Green, Kaci Dunlap, Evani Ruiz and Naomi Kamperman, also chipped in some points on the night. It was almost a clean sweep, as senior Becca ODonnell nearly made a pair of field goal attempts in the fourth quarter, but overall, the seniors combined for 46 points.
In what’s been a unique group, the eight seniors are the most Althaus has had on a team in 18 years.
“To have eight seniors on the team is pretty special,” he said. “... it’s a good bunch of kids and I’m happy for the success that they’ve been able to have this year.”
The eight wins are three more than the team had all of last year, and a 41-31 win over Hotchkiss earlier this week helped push that figure higher. With Friday night’s win, the team now has three separate winning streaks of two games or more, displaying a level of consistency that’s pushing them towards the playoff picture in 2A.
•••
Following last Friday’s home loss against De Beque, coach Gene Stollsteimer and team leader Xzavier Waterman weren’t too discouraged, considering the considerable layoff and an electric fourth quarter from the Pirates.
The momentum led to a pair of wins this past week, 58-29 over Paonia and 49-41 against Hotchkiss, and the team seemed well on their way to a third straight victory Friday night.
The Pirates got out to a 20-11 lead minutes into the second quarter against Caprock Academy (who came in 10-1). Seniors Austin Arnold and Gavin Hall were providing a one-two scoring punch, and were accompanied by Garrett Walraven, who notched a pair of threes.
But a thunderous momentum-shifting dunk from Caprock’s Andrew Jordan, combined with a defensive adjustment into a 3-2 zone, erased the Pirates’ lead within minutes as the Eagles went into the half with a 29-20 lead.
The Pirates came out of the half executing more efficiently, but couldn’t completely recover offensively, losing the contest 69-47.
“We didn’t handle it well, didn’t execute and didn’t respond well,” Pirates coach Gene Stollsteimer said on the Eagles’ defensive adjustment.
The game was the Pirates’ third this week, and they are scheduled to play again today.
In the past 18 days, they have practiced twice.
“I’m not making excuses, but those are the kinds of things you work out,” said Stollsteimer on the opportunities practices present to work on game plans.
The Eagles presented an athletic bunch, many of whom were able to drive the lane and score off floaters and pull-up jumpers. Senior Daniel Spinu scored a game-high 21 points, and was one of a few players who gave the Pirates fits.
The Pirates, however, weren’t completely limited, as Hall scored a team-high 11 points, Waterman notched 10 and Walraven and Arnold added nine each.
“We got good energy,” Stollsteimer said. “I don’t play a ton of guys, and I really have them communicating with me as far as where they’re at.”
Minor injuries are playing a small part, too, the Pirates’ coach added, in the team’s effort to get back to .500. And at 4-6 (4-5 in league play), with just two games left, they’ll have to win out to reach that point.
