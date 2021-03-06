Olathe High School hires Tyler Vincent to be the team's next head baseball coach

Student-athletes in the Olathe High School baseball program will be coached by a familiar face when they hit the field this season.
OHS has hired from within, naming long-time assistant coach Tyler Vincent as the team’s next head baseball coach.
Vincent served as assistant coach on the baseball team under former head coaches Darren Sofka, who resigned in January, and Joe Archuleta for 12 years.
“He’s been a guy that’s been loyal to our programs — both football and baseball — and he’s expressed the last couple years of wanting to be a head coach and the opportunity arose,” said Archuleta, athletic director at OHS. “We’re excited to have him.
“The biggest thing he’ll bring is he develops relationships with kids, he’s a positive guy and he knows the sport, strategies and techniques.”
Vincent also serves as assistant coach for the school’s football program, a role he’s had for 13 years and one he expects will continue.
It’s Vincent’s first head coaching gig at the high school level. He previously coached middle school football and basketball (boys and girls) in Olathe along with his assistant coaching duties.
“It means a lot to me,” Vincent said of his new role. “I think the last 12 plus years have given me the opportunity to learn from some great coaches, implement plans and strategies and how they build and maintain a program.”
Vincent will lead a program expected to experience a different atmosphere and look this season. Traditionally an early March start, the baseball campaign won’t begin until April 26, due to the season restructuring by the Colorado High School Activities Association last year. Also, it’s been more than a year since players within the program last played a game (the 2020 spring season was postponed and later canceled due to effects from the COVID-19 pandemic).
Time between contests is expected to be much tighter, too, as the season schedule is a little over a month long. (Local basketball teams have played up to three games per week in their season.)
Vincent doesn’t expect to deviate from philosophies learned under previous regimes, and says he wants to build a program focused on “hard work and dedication to one another.”
“Some of the biggest things (learned) working with the coaches is just having a definite plan and goals, objectives in place for every single practice, every single drill and compete and do it with a purpose,” he said. “Use every opportunity we have with our student-athletes to get better, and that goes beyond the field — help and guide and create more than great players, but great people on and off the field.”
On the baseball side, Vincent plans to keep it simple. He’s familiar with many of the program returnees, having coached them the past few years, in addition to Vincent’s time as a teacher at OHS. The familiarity should aid in overcoming any season obstacles, Vincent said, though the athletes’ willingness to “work hard and show up and be dedicated to the program” will help the team.
“The biggest thing in baseball is to keep everything simple and not over complicate things,” Vincent said. “When you’re talking about a sport of failures, the mental aspect side of things is what’s going to carry you through games.”
The Pirates are tentatively scheduled to start official practice on April 26, with the first game on May 3.
