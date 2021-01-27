Olathe High School wrestlers build up conditioning as they prepare for shortened season

Though they won’t experience a typical, full-fledged season in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling in Colorado due to a shorter schedule, the goals are clear for the members of the Olathe girls wrestling team.
“We just want to dominate,” said freshman Aby England. “We've talked about hopefully possibly placing at state this year. We have a lot of goals as far as placing goes and as far as winning goes. We want to perform the best that we can and make sure that this first season goes well.”
“Wrestle how we always do, because we know we can win matches if we just go 100% all the time,” Delta's Nicole Koch said. “We just got to keep winning, just like we have in the past.”
The group, which was at nine participants as of Friday, is steadily growing as the season nears, and is made up of a collection of girl wrestlers from Montrose, Olathe and Delta. Coach Ryan Corn, who also coaches the OHS football team, will lead the group in the inaugural season. He applied for the position, eager to get back into wrestling after taking a break from the sport.
He leads a group led by Koch, a junior (and a two-time Colorado girls state champion), Marley Martinez and Kierstin Myers, all of who wrestled at state last year.
England, Gracy Davis and others, including first-time wrestlers, round out the inaugural roster, which continues to add players.
“The nice part about having that experience coming in is those girls have been there, they’ve done it for several years and they’re good at it,” Corn said of the state returnees. “They can help out the younger ones, the rookies, to really get them to step up a lot quicker than say just wrestling by themselves.”
The team will have a shorter schedule (a normal season consists of around 20-30 matches and duals, depending on player health, availability), both due to the pandemic and it being the first season. The team will wrestle Grand Junction twice and teams on the Front Range.
Preparation has been altered to a degree due to the season postponements, forcing a different timeline for the wrestlers. Corn said that the girls’ conditioning is the focus, and Koch, after some practices, said the team, despite an usual preseason, is feeling confident as they prepare for their first duel.
“We’re looking pretty good,” said Koch, who wrestles at 118. “We got people at quite a bit of the weights, so it should be a good season.”
Being part of the first official girls wrestling team at OHS is also generating buzz and excitement among the group.
“I’m super excited for our first year group, and I’m excited for the future because I know we’ve got quite a few younger girls, at least at Olathe, that are planning on wrestling,” Corn said. “My hope is that the sport itself grows on the Western Slope to the point that there’s multiple teams.”
Tee Jay Rose, the boys wrestling coach at OHS, said he was aware how much the sport could take off after witnessing immense interest at girls tournaments the past few seasons. Rose coached former OHS wrestler Norma Alejandro, now a wrestler at Midland University’s women’s wrestling program, and was excited when he heard the news.
“What an opportunity,” Rose said. “I’m really excited for them. I was glad that (Ryan) Corn stepped up and was willing to take off and coach.”
The girls start their season on Friday at 5 p.m. in Grand Junction.
Olathe boys wrestling
On the boys side, senior Wyatt Mansker returns for his final season. Mansker qualified for state a season ago, and though this season may present itself differently, the team’s mindset remains unchanged.
“You just kind of got to roll with the punches,” Mansker said. “... the ultimate goal is to make it to state and this year they’re only taking two, so you gotta work harder to get in that top two.”
Coach Tee Jay Rose said the team lost a pair of junior wrestlers to season ending injuries, but the group of 15 that remain is working hard to get ready.
“They’re working hard,” Rose said. “We don’t have very many numbers, but the guys we have in here are busting their tails — happy to see that.”
Also, the team will wrestle in a different classification (2A/1A), down from 3A, due to decline in enrollment.
The season is longer than the girls’ (a max of 20 duals), but the team was also affected by the later start date. Early December offers a chance to “get in the groove” in anticipation of a full ramp up following Christmas, Mansker said, though that was altered with the news of the announcements.
There were some open mats, and the wrestlers continued to prep as much as they could, eventually gaining some momentum after returning from the holiday.
Mansker anticipates the team will start to settle in as the season moves along.
“By regionals, most of us should be down at the weights we think we’re going to be at,” he said.
Mansker is joined by other returnees with experience, giving the team an opportunity to once again send three wrestlers to state (the Gray brothers, Brent and Daniel, and Masker).
“We’ve got quite a few kids returning,” Mansker said. “Couple of the same kids that we’ve had… we don’t have a really big team but I think the people that we do have are going to make some strides and should do pretty well.”
After getting some practice time in, Mansker, and others, are ready to get the season started after waiting longer than they normally would.
“Feeling good and energized,” Mansker said. “... anxious to get out there and show what we can do and hopefully make a run.”
The boys’ season starts on Thursday at home against Grand Valley at 6 p.m.
