Olathe's SilvanoAlejandro takes down North Fork's Lane Stroh for points during action at Olathe High School on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Alejandro would go on to win by pin fall. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Head coach Tee Jay Rose took two of his Olathe Pirate wrestlers to compete in the Colorado High School Activities Association wrestling championships, held at Ball Arena in downtown Denver.
Trevor Piatt and Silvano Alejandro carried the Olathe Pirate battle flag into the competition and acquitted themselves very well.
In the 106-pound weight class, Piatt (22-26) drew a very tough first round match in Jordan Duran (34-8) from Center. Duran pinned Piatt at the 57 second mark of the first period. Piatt then moved into the consolation bracket and drew Nathan Martinez from Highlands Ranch who defeated Piatt via decision, 8-5.
In the 132-pound weight class, Alejandro (29-12) drew Dante Maldonado (31-10). Alajandro pinned Maldonado at the 3:29 mark and moved into the quarterfinal round, where he drew the number one wrestler in the field, Brady Collins (41-0) from Wray.
Collins ended Alejandro’s bid for a state title via a pin at 51 seconds of the first period. Alajandro then moved to the consolation bracket and decisioned Kobey Chism 4-3.
Alejandro lost to Alan Torres (37-11) from Las Animas in the consolation quarterfinals.
