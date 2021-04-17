Despite a straight sets loss to top ranked Meeker last Friday, there was some momentum for the Olathe Pirates, navigating the middle of their conference heavy schedule.
That momentum didn’t immediately translate into a win, as the Pirates (6-4) lost in four sets to West Grand the next day, but they bounced back on Tuesday against Paonia.
The Pirates finished the week with a 3-1 loss to Soroco on Thursday, and now find themselves ranked No. 6 in an uber competitive Western Slope League.
Pirates coach Travis Eason predicted there would be some back and forth between WSL teams in the 3-10 range, as all squads boast talent that have played competitively this spring.
It showed in the loss against West Grand, where Olathe wasn’t completely out of it. Though the Mustangs took the first two sets, Olathe forced a fourth set with a 25-22 win in set No. 3. The Mustangs narrowly closed out the Pirates, though, with a 25-23 fourth set victory.
Olathe got off to a similar start against Paonia, down two sets to one heading into set No. 4. But the Pirates rallied, winning 25-23, and grabbed their sixth season victory with a 15-11 win in the final set.
The start was different a few nights later, as Olathe won the first set against Soroco. The Rams won three straight, though, including strong set victories in the next two ensuing sets before a tight 25-22 win in the fourth.
The Pirates’ effort against Paonia showed, as they finished with a season-high 125 digs. It was a truly tightly contested affair, as Paonia finished with 121 digs.
Anastasia Bollinger led the way with 40 digs in the win, adding eight kills, and Sadie Shea was second with 25. Ashlee Green led the Pirates with 10 kills, her second straight game over double digits.
The win helped Olathe match its season total from 2019, where the Pirates won six out of 25 games, and they did it much quicker this season, getting their sixth victory in their 10th game (they didn’t get win No. 6 until their 15th game in 2019).
There’s still time for the Pirates to make a push back towards the top of the WSL. Starting Saturday, they have four straight league games, one of which comes against a team that’s above .500 in conference play (Plateau Valley).
Postseason wise, they’re inside the playoff bubble, ranked No. 20 in the RPI standings. A playoff appearance would be the program’s first since 2015.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.