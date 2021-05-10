The Nucla Mustangs scored a total of 43 runs on Saturday afternoon at the Nucla High School and took both ends of a doubleheader from the Olathe Pirates. The Mustangs won the first game 20-10 and then squeezed out a walk-off thriller by a score of 23-22 in game two.
In game one, the Pirates jumped out to a three-run lead but could not sustain it. After four innings, the Mustangs led 9-7. Nucla pushed 11 runs across in the final two frames. The Pirates managed only four hits in the contest, but senior Wyatt Mansker drove in two runs with a home run.
The second game was in doubt until a seventh inning Mustang rally gave them the walk-off win. Both teams had their hitting shoes on as the teams combined to score 45 runs. At the end of the 6th inning, the Pirates led 20-19. The Pirates pushed across two runs in the top of the 7th but could not stave off the Mustangs who scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
The Pirates used three home runs to stay in the lead or close to it. Senior Austin Arnold and Freshman Bryson Inda connected for home runs, as well as Mansker, who homered in both ends of the doubleheader.
Head coach Tyler Vincent said the Pirates were in game one through the 4th inning but gave up 11 runs in the final two frames. Vincent noted that the second game was up for grabs the entire game, and that the Pirates were unable to keep the Mustangs off the scoreboard in the bottom of the 7th inning.
The Pirates record now stands at 1-3 with the non-league doubleheader losses to Nucla. The Hotchkiss Bulldogs come to Olathe on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch for the varsity game is at 4 p.m., with the Junior Varsity game to follow at 6 p.m.
