Olathe was prepared to head home on Friday with a win and a more than solid chance to lock up a regional qualifying spot after Saturday’s slate of games.
But after securing the first set 25-19, Rangely took advantage of errors from the Pirates, and played consistently, netting three straight set victories to hand the Pirates their fifth loss this spring.
It was by a wide margin too — 25-18, 25-19, 25-16.
“Our girls that first set played well and played ahead,” Pirates toach Travis Eason said. “Something happened in the second set where we weren’t clicking like we were earlier and Rangely played well. That’s how it goes sometimes.”
The Panthers’ Aspen Low played a strong game, registering multiple kills and blocks to sway momentum in their favor. Rangely’s middles, too, performed well above standards.
In the fourth set, the Panthers were aggressively attacking the net, and with some errors on the Pirates’ side, the former took advantage, building momentum to put Olathe away.
The loss moves the Pirates to 9-5, and 8-5 in conference play. The Pirates are narrowly on the edge to qualify for regionals, with the top 24 teams to be selected. After Friday, they’re ranked No. 22 in the RPI standings, but find themselves outside of the top 30 in the CHSAA coaches poll. In what’s been an extremely competitive 2A classification this season, Olathe will need some help on Saturday to net one of those top spots.
“As far as what we wanted to do this season, we definitely have taken that step in the right direction,” Eason said. “Our goal was to make the playoffs, but we don’t know what it’s going to look like. Losing to Rangely makes it a bit tougher to get in.”
Olathe was trying to net its fourth straight victory. It came into Friday’s game winners of their last three, defeating North Park, Plateau Valley and Hotchkiss, all away games. Anastasia Bollinger was a big help this past week as the Pirates’ libero, doing all she could from the back row to keep plays alive. Others like Kaci Dunlap, with her serving, and Ashlee Green up the middle with blocks helped the Pirates close out what was the program’s first season above .500 since 2015.
Freshmen Sadie Shea and Tyra Gray, too, played a part in the team’s success, Eason said, with different players having a strong game on any given night.
“I’m extremely proud, from C-team to varsity players as a whole, because every day in practice, no matter what team they were on, they pushed every single person in the program to get better, which correlated into the game,” Eason said. “Regardless of us stepping into the 2A division, this league is as if not more competitive than the 3A Western Slope League.”
The Pirates, as of Friday, rank 5th of 14 in the 2A/1A Western Slope league. It features eight teams at or above .500. Olathe was 4-4 at home this season, and, impressively, finished 5-1 on the road. Overall, they won 31 sets and lost 24.
The Pirates should find out Monday if their season continues.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
