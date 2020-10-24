A week after scoring zero second half points in the loss against Cedaredge, Olathe didn’t miss their chances Friday night in a lopsided 40-8 win against Paonia. Key playmakers for the Pirates, including quarterback Gavin Hall and running backs Wyatt Mansker and Xzavier Waterman, all found gaps in the Paonia defense and scored touchdowns while working through the team’s offensive sets with much more ease, something the team had trouble with playing Cedaredge.
“It came down to execution for us,” Olathe coach Ryan Corn said after the game. “We did a better job of executing with our option, taking advantage of a lot of situations for us, and our defensive really stepped up well tonight.”
Paonia was forced into several fourth down plays, many in which they weren’t able to convert. The turnover on downs consistently gave the Pirates strong field position throughout, and they executed third down plays, picked up first downs while working efficiently in the redzone.
“We spread the ball around so well tonight… really they just did one tremendous job as a whole unit,” Corn said.
The Pirates didn’t hurt their own chances too often, getting called for a few facemasks and a hold. But the team mostly cut out the penalties with no procedural flags called for four quarters.
The special teams unit also had a better showing and welcomed the addition of a new kicker, Cesar Franco, who just finished the cross county season.
It’s the second out of three games where Olathe has scored 40 points this season. The Pirates scored over 30 points just twice all of last season. So far, they have outscored the opposition 100-20 through three contests.
Olathe moves to 2-1 and will play a top conference opponent in Hotchkiss at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
