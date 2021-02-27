A young Olathe Pirates wrestling team has had its share of adversity this season. The boys began to gain experience as the season moved along, and their improved performance was on display on Thursday during their home dual against Paonia.
Although it wasn’t a team victory (Paonia won 33-24, and there were some forfeits from Paonia’s side), some matches came down to the wire, including Justus Hubbard’s narrow win over Jason Kuntz by 10-7 decision.
“I thought we did pretty well,” coach Tee Jay Rose said. “As inexperienced as we are, they showed a lot of heart tonight, and they’ve bought in to what we’re doing in the room. It was fun to watch… that shows me that what we’re doing in the room is working and they’re starting to believe in it.”
Though Olathe got off to a strong 12-0 start at the lighter weights, Paonia began to win the majority of the matches as the night went along. Olathe’s Peter German had a close match, keeping opponent Kohen Booth’s advantage to a minimum, but he couldn’t muster a finishing move before time expired and lost by decision, 2-1.
“They wrestled tough,” senior Wyatt Mansker said of the team. “We lost a couple close ones here and there, but like I said it’s all practice up until next week. Gotta get in the room and get our confidence back up, get in shape and make sure we can place at regionals because that’s the real goal.”
Mansker was honored as part of Senior Night, but wasn’t able to compete as Paonia didn’t have an opponent at 170. He said the missed opportunity to wrestle at home one last time was “kind of sad,” but added his focus is for the team to perform the best it can at regionals.
On Friday, the Pirates visited Montrose and picked up a win — Silvano Alejandro, at 132, defeated Kolter Booth by pin. Olathe will use next week’s practice to ramp up for regionals.
More results:
Thursday, Feb. 25 vs. Paonia:
• Tanner Westermann (Olathe) over Noah Valdez (Paonia) by pin (2:33)
• Silvano Alejandro (Olathe) over Ace Connolly (Paonia) by decision (5-0)
• Logan Farnsworth (Paonia) over Trenton Fletcher (Olathe) by pin (3:17)
• Reagan Todd (Paonia) over Samuel St. Peter (Olathe) by pin (5:29)
• Dawson Morgan (Paonia) over Chase Ripley (Olathe) by pin (3:09)
• Malachi Deck (Paonia) over Dustin Hines (Olathe) by pin (1:01)
• Anthony Miller (Paonia) over Haydin Chandler (Olathe) by pin (2:10)
•••
Olathe’s girls team was able to get some matches completed last Friday when it visited Soroco for some duals. There were some forfeits as the sport continues to integrate itself at schools in Colorado in its first sanctioned season.
In the dual against Soroco, there were some additional exhibitions. Aby England won both of her exhibition matches by pin, while Sadie Corn and Emily Reedy weren’t able to capture a win but also received some time, experience on the mat.
The girls remain one of the top teams in the state. As of Friday, they are ranked No. 7, a move up from No. 8, in the On the Mat rankings.
vs Middle Park:
• Ella Quesada (Middle Park) over Abby Reedy (Olathe) by pin (1:48)
• Nicole Koch (Olathe) over Allison Life (Middle Park) by pin (1:28)
• Annika Stuart (Middle Park) over Grace Davis (Olathe) by pin (1:45)
• Kierstin Myers (Olathe) over Tristin Minear (Middle Park) by pin (0:51)
• Aby England (Olathe) over Michelle Ramirez (Middle Park) by pin (0:50)
vs. Norwood:
• Nicole Koch (Olathe) over Paige Franklin (Norwood) by technical fall (15-0)
vs Soroco:
• Larhae Whaley (Soroco) over Lydia St. Peter (Olathe) by pin (1:15)
• Emi Ramirez (Soroco) over Abby Reedy (Olathe) by pin (1:39)
• Nicole Koch (Olathe) over Skylar Clark (Soroco) by pin (0:56)
• Grace Davis (Olathe) over Kasey Douglas (Soroco) by pin (3:15)
• Kierstin Myers (Olathe) over Mckenzie Clark (Soroco) by pin (0:35)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.