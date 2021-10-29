The Grand Valley Cardinals defeated the Olathe Pirates 42-6 at Wilson Stadium in an afternoon contest originally scheduled to be played on Friday evening.
The Pirates finished the season with their ninth consecutive loss. The Cardinals won their fifth game of the season and finished 5-4.
The Pirates opened the game with an on-side kick which they recovered but on the second play from scrimmage threw an interception. Grand Valley scored quickly with a 19-yard touchdown run.
Olathe was forced to punt and the Cardinals set up shop at their own 2-yard line. The Cardinals moved the ball out from under the shadow of their own goal posts and ran a halfback run/pass option. The pass play covered 79 yards as wide receiver Alex Alegrio ran untouched into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
The Cardinals scored on passes of 60, 13 and 31 yards, while the running game produced a 20-yard score.
“It seems like big plays kind of haunted us all year,” Olathe coach Tyler Vincent said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids out there playing, busting their tails off for our seniors today. We’ve got interior linemen that are freshmen. That’s a tough ask for these kids. They stepped up all year and battled through things. I feel this was good because all season we didn’t try to lower expectations. We just said this is us, this is what we’re going to do, and we are going to get better at this.”
The Pirates put together a couple of second-half drives, one of which resulted in an Olathe touchdown. The Pirates were driving in the third quarter and advanced to the Cardinal 36-yard line until two successive high snaps both went over the quarterback’s head. An incomplete fourth down pass ended the scoring threat.
Later in the period the Pirates drove 63 yards in eleven plays with quarterback Jerrel Vigil finishing the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Xzavier Waterman carried much of the loan for the Pirates rushing for 69 (unofficial) yards on 22 carries. Leading receivers included Alejandro Silvano with 35 yards and Jesus Garduno with 30 yards (unofficial).
When asked about football activities in the offseason, Vincent explained, “Most of our kids, we’re such a small school and we encourage them one hundred percent to be playing something else. Probably over ninety percent of our kids will be in basketball, wrestling, in a sport that is offseason to football. And then comes spring and we encourage the same thing, baseball, track and field, be a part of a team, compete year-round. Put yourself in those situations as many times as you can, continue to learn from them.
“Next year is coming. It starts now. We’ll give them two days off until November 1st and then it starts. Games aren’t won on Fridays. Games are won throughout the offseason. If we want to change this thing and get better we need to put the work in. Whether that’s on the basketball floor competing or wherever you are going to be, we’ve got to put the work in.”