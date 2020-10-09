Game Preview: Olathe at Trinidad, Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

Olathe, on their first road trip of the season, drove five hours to Trinidad for the first game of fall. The Pirates, 4-5 in 2019, face the Miners, who were 1-8 last season. The Miners struggled defensively, surrendering 40 points or more in each of their eight losses.

The Pirates, though a strong home team, had their share of hiccups on the road. They were 1-4 on the road in 2019, though their win came against Center in a 27-0 blowout.

Olathe hasn’t been able to get much information about Trinidad, OHS coach Ryan Corn said, so the team will focus on internal factors and playing their style on Friday.

“It’s a new year, new team,” Corn said. “You can try to make as many predictions as you can but you can’t go off what you had from last year, so you really got to focus on yourselves and being really solid with what you’re doing.”

What to watch for: Olathe Pirates

• Establishing the run early: Wyatt Mansker is the starting running back for the Pirates, and he’ll look to command the clock with chuck gains to start the season. Corn said the team focused on improving offensive line play, and if the line and backs can get off to a quick start, the team could command time of possession on the road.

“We made that adjustment this year,” quarterback Gavin Hall said regarding the run game. “Everybody's all out giving everything they’ve got.”

“As long as we do our jobs, we should be OK,” Mansker said.

• Extra year of experience for Xzavier Waterman: The junior caught some passes, handled a few carries last season and also plays safety for the Pirates. Entering his third season, he has some additional experience under his belt and could be busy on Friday depending on his usage.

What to watch for: Trinidad Miners

• Defensive approach: The Miners struggled defensively last season with a largely senior group. The defense will consist of a few seniors and a fair share of juniors, though the group didn’t play as much with so many seniors on the team.

• Playmakers?: Plenty of seniors who played offense also left after graduation, and it's unknown who the Miners will count on to make plays and take the team downfield. Whoever it is will look to protect the ball more so than last season when the Miners threw six interceptions and fumbled eight times.