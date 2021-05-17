The Olathe Pirates found much to their liking on Saturday, scoring 35 runs as they swept a doubleheader against the Grand Valley Cardinals, winning the opener 14–1 and taking the nightcap 21 – 0.
The Pirates set the tone for the day by scoring eight runs in the top half of the first inning to leave little doubt of the final outcome. Wyatt Mansker tripled in his first at bat, driving in two runs and then proceeded to shut down the Cardinals, giving up five hits and one run while striking out 11 in his five innings of work.
The Pirates, after being no hit by Hotchkiss, pounded out twelve hits. Brandon Nicolas, Dimitri Prisbrey, Austin Arnold and Wyatt Mansker each had two hits for the Pirates.
The second game lasted only three innings as the Pirates scored seven runs in the first inning, and added 12 in the second inning. The game was called after three innings with the score 21–0.
“Both games were a total team effort,” Olathe coach Tyler Vincent said. “Wyatt and Dimitri pitched well, we made some great plays defensively, and we had a great approach at the plate. We made some good adjustments to be successful, but we need to continue to get better.”
The Pirates improved their record for the season to 3–4 and 2-2 in league play. Grand Valley dropped to 0–7 and 0-6 in league play.
When asked about the rest of the season, Vincent said, ”We can compete with anyone in our league. We just need to show up and compete like champions for seven innings. The end result will take care of itself at that point.”
