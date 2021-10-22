The Olathe Pirates volleyball team hit the road once again and defeated De Beque three sets to two.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak as the Pirates gird for a home contest with Hayden on Saturday evening at the Olathe gymnasium.
The Pirates ran roughshod over De Beque by winning the first two sets handily 25-13 and 25-9, respectively.
“We came out of the gates with full momentum," Pirates coach Travis Eason said. "The kids were playing strong and it paid off. In those first two sets we really took care of business.”
After losing the first two sets, De Beque shifted gears and took the next two sets 25-22 and 25-23.
“They came back and decided they wanted to play and they played, they competed and they put us back on our heels bigtime," Eason said.
The match and the losing streak all came down to the fifth and final set. It was a close affair but ultimately won by the Pirates 15-11.
“It feels good to come back after a huge downfall," said Olathe senior Daisey Ibarra. "It feels like we are back on track. We have had enough practices to get our momentum and our chemistry back and I look forward to the team playing well this week as we prepare for the regionals.”
“This is a very momentum-based sport and we really need to get some momentum back on our side, and we did that by going on the road and getting a win at De Beque," Eason said. "Now we have Hayden for our Senior Night on Saturday and we need to keep things rolling.
"Hayden is coming off of a big win against North Park which is huge for them, so they are going to have some momentum coming into our place Saturday night. We have got to be able to match their enthusiasm and momentum and just keep rolling on toward regionals and the state tournament."
De Beque now falls to 3-15 overall and 0-6 in league action. The Pirates improve their overall record to 10-6 and currently are 5-4 in league play.
The varsity tilt is set to tip off at 6:00 p.m.
