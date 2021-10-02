Olathe High School's Kiandra Liles (4) sets the ball for her teammate to spike it over the net past blockers for a point during a game against Plateau Valley Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
The No. 11 Olathe Pirates volleyball team traveled to No. 5 Soroco on Friday evening looking for an upset and a change in the rankings.
Such a change was not to be as Soroco defeated the Pirates in straight sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-19).
Pirates head coach Travis Eason described the contest as up and down and back and forth with the Pirates just not being able to break through at the end.
“Soroco would jump out to lead by four points, we would close the gap to one point and they would put several points together and we were still looking up out of the barrel,” Eason said. “We never could quite catch them, which was frustrating.”
Eason said his team played their hearts out despite being three starters down due to sickness. The absence of his two best setters and another first stringer was difficult to overcome. Eason commented that the players followed the old adage of next person up and when out and played their hearts out.
The Pirates (9-3) return home on Tuesday, Oct. 5 to take on the team from Telluride. The C-Team game begins at 4 p.m. and the JV game will commence at approximately 5 p.m. with the varsity tilt scheduled for 6 p.m.
