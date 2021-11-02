The Olathe Pirates’ volleyball team qualified for regionals as the No. 29 seed in 2A.
The Pirates were placed in Region 8, which will be hosted by No. 8 Rye. Calhan is also in Region 8 and is the No. 17 seed. The first match tips off on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Rye Gymnasium.
“The best of those teams comes out of regionals," Pirates coach Travis Eason said. "There could be a three-way tie and then there would be a playoff with each team getting a set to see who comes out of the regional and plays on.
“We are very excited about our draw in the regional. We are going to No. 8 Rye. They are a highly competitive team. They are number eight seed for a reason. Calhan is competitive as well. They also have some key players so it’s going to be some good matchups to say the least. We’re going to pump up our kids this week, go study some film on these two teams and be ready to go in there firing.”
Before learning of their regional qualification, the Pirates journeyed to Gunnison on Saturday and took part in a tournament, where they split four matches.
Olathe opened up the tournament with the Sargent Farmers from the Monte Vista area. The Farmers defeated the Pirates 2-1. The Pirates took the first set by the score of 27-25. The Farmers regrouped and took the second set 25-21. The tightly contested third set went to the Farmers by the score of 15-13.
Next came the Dove Creek Bulldogs, who lived up to their nickname. The Bulldogs defeated the Pirates by the scores of 25-12 and 25-17.
We came out strong against Sargent, they are a quality team, a highly competitive team," Eason said. "They had a couple of back row passers, a couple of good hitters, we schemed them and studied them and had their number in that first set. In the second set we kind of lost a little steam, not sure why. It was tough competition from them and the Dove Creek game.”
After this second loss in the tournament the Pirates were placed in a pool that included the Norwood Mavericks and the Crested Butte Titans.
The Pirates took on the Norwood Mavericks in the third match of the tournament, defeating the Mavs 25-6 and 25-17.
In the fourth tournament match, the Pirates were paired against the Crested Butte Titans. The Pirates really got untracked in this match, easily defeating the Titans by the identical scores of 25-9.
