Olathe's Sieanna McCall (21) battles to keep the ball in play during action as Sadie Shea (7) looks on during action Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Olathe High. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
The Olathe Pirates volleyball team played Homecoming host to the Plateau Valley Cowgirls in a five setter won by the home team.
The Friday, Sept. 24 tilt was described and a "showdown game" by head coach Travis Easton. The victory brought the Pirates record to 9-2 for the season and 4-2 in league action.
The Plateau Valley Cowgirls entered the Olathe Gymnasium sporting a 7-2 record. The two teams have played two common opponents with differing results. Plateau Valley defeated Vail Christian and lost to North Park while the Pirates defeated North Park and lost to Vail Christian on the road.
The first set established to tone for the entire match with eleven lead changes on the way to a Plateau Valley win by the score of 27-25. The Pirates regrouped and won the second set 25-17 and the third set 25-21. Back came the Cowgirls in the fourth set, winning 25-22. This set up the fifth and final set which was won by the Pirates 15-11.
The Olathe C-Team set the tone for the evening by defeating the Plateau Valley C-Team by the scores of 25-17 and 25-7. The junior varsity contest was not quite so easy. Olathe lost the first set by the score of 25-18, but bounced back to take the second set 25-16. The third set was tight all the way with Olathe prevailing by the final score of 15-13.
Next on the schedule for the Pirates is a road contest with Soroco for all three Olathe teams with first serve scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
