The Olathe Pirates volleyball team opened the 2021 season with a convincing victory over the Rangely Panthers before a capacity crowd inside Olathe’s gym.
The Pirates dropped the first game by the score of 20 to 25, and then reeled off three straight set victories: 25-23, 25-18 and 25-15.
Both teams demonstrated first game jitters in serving, receiving service and net play but the Pirates grew stronger and more relaxed as the match progressed. The offense took control in winning the last three games and the defense gave up fewer points as the match progressed.
Senior Makena Liles led all players in ball handling and assists. Daisey Ibarra led the team in kills. Jenna Schenck led the team in services received, while Sadie Shea led the way with digs. Tyra Gray, Kiandra Liles, Shea and Ibarra also contributed to the effort with serves and points scored.
Olathe head coach Travis Eason praised his team for a total team effort.
“My two seniors have just been awesome being leaders, pushing the younger players to be better,” Eason said. “We have a solid core with two seniors, four juniors and four sophomores. We are in good shape for the future.”
Olathe’s junior varsity team also won their match with the Panthers. The Pirate took game one by the score of 25-18, then lost the second game 23- 25 and won the rubber game 15-12.
“The reason why we compete at the varsity level the way we do is because our JV squad is pushing us in practice and we are pushing right back, making all of us better,” Eason said.
Coach Eason summed up the evening by saying that he believes his team settled in.
“You know you always have first game jitters and you must get them out of the way,” Eason said. “We are playing in front of our home crowd for the first time. These players are learning to play their own game. I love this team because we can hit and score from anywhere.”
The next home action for the Pirates will be Aug. 24 when the C, JV and varsity teams host Cedaredge with games scheduled to begin at 4, 5 and 6 p.m., respectively.
