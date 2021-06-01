The Rangely Panthers invaded Hubbard Field on Saturday and took the front end of the twin bill 9–2. The Pirates opened the scoring in their half of the second inning. Austin Arnold singled and Byran India drove him home with a double.
After two scoreless innings, the Panthers scored three runs in the third inning and added two more in the fifth inning on a long home run off the bat of Ryan Richens. Rangely added four runs in the top of the seventh to complete the scoring.
The second game started slowly but ended with a bang. The Panthers scored single runs in the first and third innings, then added three markers in the fifth. The Pirate bats were silent until the bottom of the seventh inning when they plated five runs to tie the score.
In the eighth inning, Rangely pushed three runs to make the score 8–5. The Pirates put together two bases on balls and three base hits including a double off the bat of Brandon Nicolas. The winning base hit came off the bat of Raquel Lovato.
The win in game two of the doubleheader broke a five game losing skid for the Pirates. Olathe’s overall record stands at 4–10, and their record in league play is 3–7. Rangely’s record is 6–6–1 overall and 6–4-1 in league action.
Head Coach Tyler Vincent said the Pirates put too much pressure on themselves early in the game.
“We have got to do the little things offensively in order to put more pressure on their defense," he said. "At least we came through in the last inning, and then battled back again in the eighth inning after giving up three runs. They shouldn’t have scored those three. We’ve got to make plays when we have the opportunity and give ourselves a better chance to come away with victories in the end.
“Hopefully we can build on this and just go out and have fun and compete. That’s all we stress. Play with a winning attitude, come out as winner. It doesn’t mean you win every game. You compete like a winner and you do the right things. Hopefully we will all learn from this.”
The Pirates are not scheduled to play again until June 8 when they host the Roaring Fork Rams. The Pirates final regular season games are scheduled for June 12, when the Ignacio Bobcats come to Olathe for a Saturday doubleheader.
