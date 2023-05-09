Track and Field
Battling to a middle-of-the-pack finish, the boys side of the Olathe High School track and field team saw some success at the Southwestern League/Western Slope League Championships May 5-6 at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.
Two strong relays pushed them up the standings. Benjamin Kamperman, Connor Ripley, Scott Shackelford and Cesar Franco combined for a second-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay. Shackelford, Ripley, Victor Almanza and Franco also placed second in the 4x400 relay.
The top individual finisher was Shackelford, who turned in the best time during preliminaries, but ultimately finished second in the 400 finals with a time of 52.29 seconds.
Mason Carroll finished third in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 5.5 inches. Tristen Seevers placed fourth in the 110 hurdles, clocking in at 20.20.
The girls side placed twelfth, with the 4x400 relay team of Abbi Budde, Yadira Alcaraz, Tyra Gray and Analise Marin placing fourth.
The Pirates will compete at the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday in Parachute, the final regular-season tune-up before the state meet later this month.
Baseball
The Pirates ran their losing streak to nine games last week, falling to Basalt 17-1 on Tuesday and Cedaredge 7-3 on Friday. During the first contest of the week, the Longhorns scored multiple runs in each frame they hit, but ultimately ended the game early with a 10-run third inning. Cash Thomas and Westan England had Olathe’s only hits, and Jeyden Estrada was credited with the team’s only RBI.
The game against Cedaredge was much closer, with the Pirates even leading 1-0 with one inning complete. Still, the Bruins plated five runs in the second inning and two more in the third to put the game out of reach, even if Olathe added one run in the top of the sixth and seventh frames.
Estrada finished one for three with two RBIs, while Evan Eddy added a pair of singles. Bryson Inda battled through just more than four innings on the mound, scattering eight hits with only one of his seven runs allowed scored as earned. The junior had five strikeouts with four walks.
Adrian Luna was excellent in relief, allowing only one hit in just more than 1 inning, with two strikeouts.
Following a game in Delta on Tuesday, May 9 — a military appreciation game — the Pirates close out the season Saturday, May 13, with a home doubleheader against Aspen slated for 1 p.m.
