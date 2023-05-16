BASEBALL
The Olathe High School baseball team ended a rebuilding season on a strong note, earning its third win of the season Saturday, May 13, with a 15-5 victory over Aspen.
The Pirates scored at least one run in each of the game’s five innings and they plated multiple runs in three frames, including a seven-run surge in the fourth. The team pounded out 10 hits and drew 11 walks to end the game early via mercy rule.
Jeyden Estrada drove in five runs, clubbing a triple and a home run. Bryson Inda had four RBIs, while Evan Eddy plated three runs. Cash Thomas crossed home plate four times. Inda earned the victory on the mound, going the distance with eight strikeouts, five walks and six hits.
Aspen ultimately rebounded to win the second half of the doubleheader 23-10. The Pirates also dropped a contest against Delta 33-0 on May 9. The Pirates finish the season 3-17, but their 13-man roster features no graduating seniors and nine sophomores.
TRACK AND FIELD
Running with smaller and younger rosters ahead of the state meet this week, the Olathe boys placed eighth and the girls took tenth in the team standings during the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday, May 13, in Parachute.
Mauricio Herrera was the top individual finisher on the boys side, placing fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 21.19 seconds. Nevada Olin was fifth in the 400, clocking in at 1:01.00. Mason Carroll finished fifth in the high jump. The 4x200 and 4x400 relays placed third, while the 4x100 squad took fourth.
For the girls, Analee Saldana was fifth in the 800. The 4x400 team finished third and the 4x800 relay was fourth.
The three-day Colorado High School Activities Association state track and field meet starts Thursday at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.
