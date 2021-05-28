Olathe’s Wilson Field hosts initial Olathe Quad Track Meet

Track and Field took center stage on Thursday afternoon as Olathe High School hosted its first major track and field event in school history. The Olathe Quad hosted boys and girls teams from Cedaredge, Delta, Paonia, Montrose, Hotchkiss and Olathe.
OHS Athletic Director Joe Archuletta said he was very pleased the way the afternoon went as he noted lots of complements that came from participating schools. He paid tribute to the scorers, timers and officials that made the event run smoothly without problems.
In the girls' competition, the Olathe team finished fourth with 82 points. The Cedaredge girls won the meet by amassing 187 points. They were followed by Delta, Hotchkiss, Olathe, Paonia and Montrose High Schools.
Kiandra Liles and Angelina Bollinger of Olathe finished third and fourth in the 200 meter dash, while Daniela Campos finished first in the 400 meter race. Analise Marin finished fourth. In the 800 meter run, Naomi Kamperman won the race with a time of 2:34.95.
The Olathe relay teams did very well in the competition, placing third in the 4x100 and winning the 4x800 with a time of 10:57.07. The ladies placed fourth in both the 800 meter relay and in the 4x400 meter relay.
The boys' competition got off to a blazing start with Cesar Franco outdistancing the field in the 100 meter dash, winning with a time of 11.67 seconds, beating the competition by almost a full second. Jesus Garduno and Connor Ripley placed fourth and fifth in the 400 meter run. Rafa Santiago took fifth place in the 110 meter hurdles, and fourth in the 300 meter hurdles, while Tanner Westermann placed fifth.
The Olathe boys earned a total of 56.5 points and finished in fifth behind Cedaredge, who won the competition with 159 points. They were followed by Delta, Hotchkiss, Montrose, Olathe and Paonia high schools.
After the meet, Pirates head boys coach Ryan Corn said, “Overall I haven’t looked at the times yet but our times are coming down and we are getting to where we need to be. Our times have dropped quite a bit so I am excited for the next couple of weeks.”
Corn also spoke about the ladies team. “Coach Hollingshead and the ladies are having tremendous meets. They have dropped a large amount of time off of the relays and it’s very exciting.”
Looking forward, Corn said, “We’ve got Montrose and Cedaredge next week so it’s a pretty full week. We are going to break things down almost like a state meet where we are doing more individual coaching, just gearing up trying to get as many kids as possible qualified for the state track meet.”
Additional notes on OHS's performances:
• While the Olathe Quad hosted six teams, the two previous meets had more crowded fields. The Hotchkiss Invitational drew fifteen schools and the Cardinal Invitational at Grand Valley hosted thirteen teams.
• The lady Pirates began the Hotchkiss competition with Daisey Ibarra finishing third in the 100 meter dash. Kamperman took second place in the 400 meter run. The Olathe 4x100 meter relay team placed third with a time of 54.48 seconds. The lady Pirates 4x800 meter relay team won the event posting a time of 11:22.57.
• Franco led off the men’s competition with a win in the 100 meter dash, clocking in with a time of 11.92 seconds. Teammate Jerrel Vigil placed 4th. Victor Almanza placed fourth in the men’s 400 meter run.
• Schools from the area entering the competition included Cedaredge, Grand Valley, Hotchkiss, Norwood, Ouray, Paonia, Rangely, Coal Ridge, Dove Creek, Debeque and Crested Butte high schools.
• The Cardinal competition, held at Grand Valley in Parachute, saw Ibarra take second place in the 100 meter dash. The 200 meter run saw Liles finish second while Ibarra finished fourth. Campos took second in the 400 meter run while Kamperman finished fourth. Kamperman then placed third in the 800 meter run. The ladies relay teams were stellar at all three distances. Olathe finished third in the 4x100, third in the 4x200 and first in the 4x400 meter relay.
• The competition on the men’s side was very difficult. Westermann and Santiago finished fourth and fifth in the 300 meter hurdles. The Olathe 4x400 meter relay team won the event posting a time of 46.58 seconds. The men’s 4x100 relay team placed fourth. Franco took second in the long jump.
• Competing high schools included Battle Mountain, Grand Junction Central, Grand Valley, Hayden, North Park, Nucla, Ouray, Palisade, Plateau Valley and Rangley.
