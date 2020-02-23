3 Olathe seniors honored for putting in ‘time and effort’

Playing four years of high school basketball isn’t easy and Paul Althaus would know.
During his 15-plus year tenure as the Olathe girls hoops coach, Althaus said typically eight to 12 freshmen will be on the team before it dwindles to roughly three to five their senior year.
The low-end number is this season’s case for the Pirates’ seniors.
Gabby O’Donnell, Laura Galvan and Kamryn Corzine are the ones who are wrapping up their prep sports career, and before Thursday’s home game versus Cedaredge, the three players were honored for their hard work for Senior Night.
“These three kids have put in the time and effort,” Althaus said. “They were great teammates and dedicated themselves in the summertime to make themselves and the team better.”
The trio celebrated with their parents as they each gave their families a single rose before their teammates presented them with a variety of gifts.
All three athletes had mixed emotions about the night.
“It was sad but also happy,” said a choked-up O’Donnell, following the game. “It’s all coming to an end but I’m really happy to be playing with all of these girls and be a part of this team for the last four years.”
Corzine and Galvan both reiterated O’Donnell’s sentiments with Galvan adding Thursday’s contest felt like the team’s last one despite playing in the district tournament this weekend.
“It’s great that they recognize us,” Corzine said. “We put four years in. I think it’s good for us because we’ve had people to rely on for a lot of things over the last four years.”
Unfortunately, for the seniors, they weren’t able to win on Senior Night. The Lady Pirates (4-15; 2-7 in Western Slope League play) fell, 48-22, to the Bruins. Galvan was the leading scorer for Olathe with six while Corzine had four.
The Bruins led wire-to-wire, getting their biggest advantage to 30 in the fourth quarter.
Olathe had one more home game as the Lady Pirates hosted the Gunnison Cowgirls Saturday for a pigtail game in the district tournament. (See the full results in Montrose Daily Press’ Tuesday edition.)
Still, the team’s three seniors said they wished for a better outcome this year.
“I’m sad that the season could have been better, but I hope these younger girls have a good chance next year,” said Corzine.
