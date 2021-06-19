In the world of high school baseball, as in the rest of life, nothing lasts forever. And so it is with the Olathe High School baseball season for the eight seniors who played their last games on Saturday. The Pirates split a doubleheader with the Ignacio Bobcats at Hubbard Field to close out a difficult season, losing the opener 6–2 and then holding off the Bobcats 4–3 in the nightcap.
Left handed pitcher Game Tucson baffled the Pirate hitters throughout the first game as he allowed two hits and five bases on balls while striking out twelve. Wyatt Mansker took the mound for the Pirates and surrendered six runs (four earned) on seven hits along with three base on balls.
The Bobcats scored four runs in the second inning and closed out the scoring with two more in the sixth. Clint Talamande and Eppie Quintana each had two base hits for the winners, while Brandon Nicolas had both hits for the Pirates in the losing effort.
“I wish we could have won that first game,” Pirates head coach Tyler Vincent said. “Their pitcher threw really well. We just have to have a better approach stepping into the box, knowing we can put balls in play and understanding what we need to do with these at-bats.”
The second game took on a completely different look and feel as the Pirates erupted for four runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Dimitri Prisbrey doubled off the wall in left-center field. Ian Schenck singled scoring Prisbrey. Gavin Hall reached on an error, and after a couple of strikeouts Nicolas was hit by a pitch and loaded the bases. Bryson Inda then stroked a bases loaded triple to score three additional runs to make the score 4–0 at the end of the inning
After a very shaky first inning, left hander Adam House settled down and blanked the Pirates through the next six innings. The Bobcats pushed across single runs in the first, third and sixth innings but were unable to plate the tying tally.
Inda led the Pirates attack with a double, a triple and three runs batted in. Prisbrey added two hits including a triple, and Schenck had a base hit and an RBI in three trips to the plate.
Winning pitcher Prisbrey pitched a complete game giving up only three runs, four hits and three bases on balls. He was at his best in the top of the seventh inning when, protecting a one run lead, struck out the side to preserve the victory. All three of the strikeouts were called third strikes.
“The second game was a win and a very good one,” Vincent said. “Dimitri Prisbrey pitched a heck of a game, especially getting the final three outs. What a good way to end his career here in Olathe. I am so proud of that. He battled through some adversity and competed all the way to the victory. He’s been a great player for us throughout his career.”
Prisbrey, a starting pitcher and centerfielder for the Pirates, appears to be heading up U.S. 50 to Grand Junction. It is Prisbrey’s intention to enroll at Western Colorado Community College and undertake a program that will prepare him for a career as a lineman installing electric wiring and working with the electric power grid.
Juan Carlos Enrique, an outfielder for the Pirates, is interested in the field of architecture. Enrique is now looking at programs that will fulfill his desire to be involved in architecture.
Austin Arnold, the starting catcher for the Pirates, is looking at becoming an apprentice in an HVAC program and learning the heating and air conditioning business.Schenck who patrolled the “hot corner” (3rd base) for the Pirates this season, is undecided about his future. Schenck is mulling over continuing his education, perhaps at Colorado Mountain College, perhaps elsewhere.
Gavin Hall, the first baseman for the Pirates, will be heading south and will enroll at Texas Tech on a full ride scholarship. Hall is looking for a career in electrical engineering. Hopefully Hall will be wearing the uniform of the Red Raiders in coming seasons.
Brandon Nicolas, Olathe’s sure-handed second baseman, will be enlisting in the United States Army upon graduation. Nicolas hopes to serve his country and then use the Army’s college program to further his education.
And last but not least, Mansker, a starting pitcher and shortstop, is undecided as to his future plans. Mansker mentioned looking at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix as a possible jumping off spot. Mansker wants to take business courses and concentrate on the world of small business. Mansker might even walk on and give college baseball a try.
