The emotions following this past Thursday’s Senior Night seemed to sting even more for the Olathe High School volleyball players.
For the team’s eight seniors, the match against Delta wasn’t just about playing their final home game with their closest friends, but also a reminder about how close they were advancing to the playoffs for the first and final time in their prep sports career.
“We’ve built this program up a lot,” said senior Kamryn Corzine. “I wish we had a better season but I hope that we built it up for the next players.”
But the night was also a joyous occasion as Olathe celebrated the team’s eight seniors: Anayeli Almanza, Esme Padilla, Aylin Ramirez, Hope Pollard, Jasmin Padilla, Gabby O’Donnell, Katelyn Bachman, Laura Galvan and Corzine.
Each player was recognized before receiving gifts and hugs from their parents.
“It was an honor and a privilege to meet all these girls,” said Galvan, who was getting choked up reminiscing about the last four years.
“I’ve grown a sisterhood with them and I’m going to miss them.”
Following the festivities, the Lady Pirates (6-13; 1-8 in Western Slope League) gave it their all, but had a hard-fought 3-0 loss; 25-12; 25-23; 25-13, to the Panthers
Head coach Travis Eason was sad about this season because these eight players were a part of his junior varsity team when he started as an assistant in the program in 2017.
“I’ve had them for three years and they’re good kids,” he said. “We had a rough go. We didn’t get to where we wanted to be at this point in the season.”
Eason added he hopes his players can use these past few years as a lesson later in life. He said the girls showed high character as they battled and fought their hearts out even if the result didn’t end up in their favor.
That keep-battling mindset could be seen when the players reflected on their time with the sport.
“You’ve got to push hard no matter what it takes, even if the outcome is not what you wanted,” Galvan said.
Added Corzine: “No matter what the past is you can always train the future if you want it bad enough.”
But the season isn’t quite done for the Lady Pirates.
Olathe closes out the season by traveling Saturday to play four games at the Buena Vista Tournament.
At this time last season, the Lady Pirates had an identical record of 6-13 but didn’t get a win at Buena Vista, so if they can come out with at least one W this upcoming weekend, it’ll be a giant leap for the team and a big confidence booster for the eight seniors, Eason said.
“We need to push this program forward. … They want to finish their senior season with the best record they’ve had in this program,” he said.
