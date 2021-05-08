OHS pitcher Austin Arnold

Olathe High School pitcher Austin Arnold prepares to throw the ball against Centauri at Montrose High School on Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Montrose Daily Press file photo) 

Head coach Tyler Vincent’s Olathe varsity baseball team takes on Nucla on Saturday as they seek their second win of the young season after splitting the first two contests.

The Pirates won their home opener by a 9-8 score over the visitors from Glenwood Springs. The Pirates scored nine runs on just five base hits. Dimitri Prisbrey led the way with a pair of base hits and a towering home run. Ian Schenck also chipped in with a pair of knocks.

The tables turned when the Pirates traveled to Cedaredge and absorbed a 15-1 defeat. Cedaredge outhit the Pirates 13 to 4. Pirate batters struck out 11 times, and the defense committed five errors en route to the loss.

Vincent and the Pirates are looking for a complete turn-around for the game at Nucla. First pitch is at 11 a.m.

Tags

Load comments