After a rocky start to the season, the Olathe High School baseball team showcased its offensive potential with a doubleheader sweep of Grand Valley on April 4 for their first wins this year.
In the opener, the Pirates piled up four runs in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on two more in the second to build a 6-0 advantage. The Cardinals broke their scoreless stretch in the third inning and would score one run in each of the next two innings, but Olathe plated three runs in the third and fourth innings, then added on one final run to end by mercy rule. The Pirates pounded out 14 hits and drew seven walks.
In the second contest, the Pirates pitchers held Grand Valley scoreless en route to a 7-0 victory.
On Saturday, Meeker pummeled Olathe in a doubleheader sweep, winning 17-2 and 14-3. The Cowboys tallied 13 hits and eight walks in the opener, then turned in 11 hits with six walks in the back half. Across the two contests, they stole 12 bases.
Olathe hosted Roaring Fork at 3 p.m. on April 11, then has two road games in Gunnison. The first is 3 p.m. Thursday and the second is 11 a.m. Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Pirates competed with larger schools during the 22-team Frank Woodburn Invitational in Grand Junction on April 8, with girls finishing 12th and the boys 16th.
Yadira Alcaraz was the top finisher for the girls, placing fourth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13 minutes, 55.53 seconds. Analise Marin placed fifth in the 400, two spots ahead of teammate Tyra Gray.
Relays were the highlight for the boys, with the 4x800 team taking third and the 4x400 squad finishing sixth.
For individual results, Benjamin Kamperman placed sixth in the 3200 and Cesar Franco was 13th in the 100, an event which fielded 57 sprinters.
The Pirates next head to the Del Norte Tiger Invitational on Saturday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone