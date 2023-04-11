After a rocky start to the season, the Olathe High School baseball team showcased its offensive potential with a doubleheader sweep of Grand Valley on April 4 for their first wins this year.

In the opener, the Pirates piled up four runs in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on two more in the second to build a 6-0 advantage. The Cardinals broke their scoreless stretch in the third inning and would score one run in each of the next two innings, but Olathe plated three runs in the third and fourth innings, then added on one final run to end by mercy rule. The Pirates pounded out 14 hits and drew seven walks.



