After losing for only the third time this season on Oct. 1, the Olathe High School volleyball team bounced back with a sweep of Gunnison and a 3-1 win over Coal Ridge.
Against the Cowboys, the Pirates had a balanced attack. Sadie Shea led the way with 11 kills, while Sieanna McCall had nine and Angelina Bollinger added seven. Kiandra Liles had six aces and Bollinger chipped in four more.
On the defensive side, Shea turned in five blocks and Jenna Schenck had 22 digs.
The match against Coal Ridge hit a rocky patch in the third set. With the Pirates leading the match 2-0, the Titans eked out a 26-24 victory to lengthen things. Olathe closed the door with a 25-20 win in the fourth set.
The Pirates host North Fork at 5 p.m. Friday, then hit the road for a match against Rangely at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Football
Olathe found the end zone for the third time this season but fell 42-6 to Roaring Fork on Friday in Carbondale.
The Pirates broke the shutout with roughly eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The Rams rushed for 276 yards and six touchdowns on 29 carries.
Olathe hosts North Fork at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Cross Country
The Pirates won the boys team title at the Chris Severy Invitational in Aspen. Scott Shackelford placed ninth and posted a time of 21 minutes, 23.7 seconds. Connor Ripley with 12th with a time of 21:34.9 and Sanford Seevers finished 16th in 21:52.3. Benjamin Kamperman took 19th and Mauricio Herrera was 24th.
The girls placed sixth as a team, led by Analise Marin, who clocked a time of 24:36.7 and placed ninth. Analee Saldana finished eighth and was timed at 25:34. Yadira Alcaraz took 24th and Mya Wilcox placed 35th.
A group of Olathe boys also competed at the Warrior Lincoln Park Classic in Grand Junction earlier in the week, where Shackelford was 34th, Seevers took 36th and Herrera finished 37th.
