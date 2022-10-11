After losing for only the third time this season on Oct. 1, the Olathe High School volleyball team bounced back with a sweep of Gunnison and a 3-1 win over Coal Ridge.

Against the Cowboys, the Pirates had a balanced attack. Sadie Shea led the way with 11 kills, while Sieanna McCall had nine and Angelina Bollinger added seven. Kiandra Liles had six aces and Bollinger chipped in four more.



