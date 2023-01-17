GIRLS WRESTLING
GIRLS WRESTLING
Aby England and Lynessia Duran each placed third as the Olathe High School girls wrestling team competed at the prestigious Doc Wright Invitational in Winslow, Arizona east of Flagstaff.
The Pirates tied for seventh in the 48-team field.
England showed perseverance to earn her spot in the 152-pound bracket, winning her opening match by pin but losing in the quarterfinals by an 8-2 decision. She rebounded with four consecutive pins, three of which came in the first two minutes, 30 seconds, to finish third.
Duran had a similar path in the 235-pound division, losing her opening round match on a late pin, then winning the next four matches by pins. Three of her four falls came in the first 90 seconds of the match.
Sadie Corn, Angelina Bollinger, Ari Williams, Azure Wallce, Allie Stambaugh, Illeana Diaz, and Teresa Galvan all contributed to the team point total at the tournament.
Olathe returns to action this week by hosting Gunnison for a dual at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS WRESTLING
The Pirates finished 33rd at the Mel Smith Invitational in Florence, battling in one of the most popular small-school wrestling tournaments in the state.
Trevor Piatt reached the podium at 105 pounds, advancing to the semifinals before losing two consecutive matches to finish fifth. His first two victories came via pin and he won a 6-0 decision to punch his ticket into the semifinals.
Olathe will compete during The Fight at the Fork this weekend in Hotchkiss on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Pirates split two contests last week, defeating Meeker 59-36 before falling 37-25 to Cedaredge.
Against Meeker, it was Olathe that dominated early, turning in an eight-point lead after one quarter that stretched to double digits by half. The Pirates put the game away with a 21-12 fourth quarter.
The loss to Cedaredge snapped a five-game winning streak and saw Olathe post by far their lowest scoring total of the season.
The Pirates will aim to return to their winning ways with a road game against Roaring Fork at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Carbondale. They return home to face Aspen at 2 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Olathe dropped its third and fourth consecutive games last week with losses to Meeker and Cedaredge.
The Cowboys led by only four points at halftime but used a 22-8 third quarter to secure a 56-38 victory.
Against the Bruins, the Pirates fell into a 19-3 hole and never recovered.
Olathe goes on the road to face Roaring Fork at 7 p.m. Friday.
