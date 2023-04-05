The Olathe High School track team finished in the top 10 for both boys and girls on April 1 at the Cedaredge Invitational, with the girls taking ninth and the boys 10th.

The girls side of the Pirates squad was led by a string of strong individual finishes and two top-four relay teams.



