The Olathe High School track team finished in the top 10 for both boys and girls on April 1 at the Cedaredge Invitational, with the girls taking ninth and the boys 10th.
The girls side of the Pirates squad was led by a string of strong individual finishes and two top-four relay teams.
Yadira Alcaraz placed third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 14 minutes, 15.4 seconds, while Analise Marin was fourth in the 800 and clocked in at 2:40.14. Tyra Gray was the top sprinter, finishing sixth in the 400 and posting a time of 1:07.11.
The 4x800 relay took third and the 4x200 placed fourth, beating out Plateau Valley by less than half-a-second.
On the boys side, Scott Shackelford was the top individual finisher with a second-place effort in the 400 and a time of 52.68. Cesar Franco was fifth in the 100, missing out on fourth by one one-hundredths of a second.
The Pirates’ 4x800 relay team also turned in a second-place finish, trailing only team champion Coal Ridge.
Olathe heads to the Frank Woodburn Invitational next Saturday, hosted by Palisade High School at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.
BASEBALL
The Pirates remained winless after a doubleheader sweep from Nucla on March 28. In the first game, scoring was at a minimum, but the Mustangs rode a 2-0 start in the top of the first inning to an eventual 4-1 victory. The teams combined for only 10 hits in the contest.
The second contest was a different story, with Nucla taking the slugfest 11-7. The Mustangs led 5-0 after the top of third, but Olathe cut it to 5-4 with a rally in the bottom of the frame. Nucla answered with one run, four runs and one run over the next three innings, while holding the Pirates to three runs in that same span.
This week could be an excellent chance for Olathe’s first victory as the Pirates host winless Grand Valley for a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Cardinals have lost their first four games by a combined score of 89-2. After that, they’ll host Meeker in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
