The Olathe High School boys track team finished in the middle of a competitive field at the Del Norte Tiger Invitational Saturday, April 15, placing tenth out of 22 teams.
The Olathe High School boys track team finished in the middle of a competitive field at the Del Norte Tiger Invitational Saturday, April 15, placing tenth out of 22 teams.
The Pirates were paced by a string of strong running performances, starting with a first-place finish for the 4x800-meter relay team. Individually, Scott Shackelford placed second in the 800-meter, one of three Olathe runners in the top-10. Connor Ripley was fifth and Mauricio Herrera took ninth.
Cesar Franco also had a solid day, placing fourth in the 400-meter and seventh in the 100-meter, while Benjamin Kamperman took fourth in the 3200-meter. Freshman Tristen Seevers was sixth in the 110 hurdles.
On the girls side, the Pirates placed seventeeth. Analise Marin took fifth in the 400-meter and sixth in the 800-meter to contribute all of the points to the team total.
Olathe will compete in two meets this weekend, starting with the Coal Ridge Invitational on Friday, April 21. After that, they’ll head to the Rangely Panther Invitational on Saturday, April 22. The Pirates host their home meet on April 27, and the last meet leading into the WSL/SWL Championships in Grand Junction on May 5.
Baseball
The Pirates’ losing streak moved to four games with a 12-1 loss to Roaring Fork on April 11 and a 14-8 defeat at the hands of Gunnison on April 13.
The first game of the week saw a scoreless first inning, but the Rams posted crooked numbers on the scoreboard every inning thereafter, ending the contest by mercy rule in the fifth. The Pirates had three hits, with Beau England driving in the lone run.
The second contest was much closer and even saw the teams tied 4-4 after the top of the third inning. Still, while Olathe posted one run in each of the next four innings, the Cowboys used a six-run rally in the bottom of the fourth frame to eventually secure the win. England was once again the leading hitter and finished with three RBIs.
The Pirates host North Fork at 4 p.m. Tuesday, then are off until April 29, when they host Coal Ridge at 11 a.m.
