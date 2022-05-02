Montrose High School hosted their annual Montrose Invitational on Saturday, April 29. Sixteen girls’ teams and fifteen boys’ teams vied for top honors at the event.
The Cedaredge girls placed first, winning narrowly over Coal Ridge High School. The Fruita Monument boys took top honors edging out Montrose by 14 points.
The Olathe girls finished in ninth place in the competition while the Olathe boys ended up in 13th position just behind Dove Creek who finished in 12th place.
In the girls’ 400-meter dash, won by Coal Creek, Olathe’s Daniela Campos finished in fourth place with a time of 1:05.27. Analise Marin finished seventh while Tyra Gray came in 9th.
The 1,600-meter run was captured by Fruita Monument with a winning time of 5:35.64. Olathe’s Analee Saldana finished in 11th place while Yadira Alcaraz placed 13th.
The Olathe relay teams fared well in the competition which was dominated by the team from Coal Ridge High School. The 4x100 meter relay was won by Coal Ridge with a winning time of 55.37 seconds. The Pirates placed seventh.
The 4x200 meter relay was also won by Coal Ridge with a winning time of 1:46.03 seconds. The Olathe team placed fourth with a time of 1:54.44 seconds.
The 800-meter sprint medley relay, again won by Coal Ridge, saw the Olathe Pirates’ relay team place seventh with a time of 2:03.68. The 4x800 meter relay again belonged to Coal Ridge. The Olathe Pirates posted a time of 11:25.36 to finish in fourth place.
The field events were not a strong suit for the Pirate girls. Josie Rumble placed 21st in the discus throw, while Tanner Carroll finished 29th in shot put.
On the boy’s side of the ledger the relay teams were the strength of the team. Coal Ridge won the 4x100 meter relay with a winning time of 44.85 seconds. The Pirates finished eighth, posting a time of 48.05 seconds.
The boys’ 4x400 meter relay was captured by the host Montrose relay team posting a winning time of 3:31.86 seconds. The Olathe Pirates’ relay team ran a 3:41.59 second time to finish in 6th position.
Eagle Valley was the top of the heap in the 4x8090 meter relay posting a winning time of 8:48.07 seconds. The Pirates’ relay team placed seventh with a time of 9:22.30 seconds.
In other events, Jerrel Vigil placed 16th in the boys’ 100-meter dash. Ben Kamperman placed seventh in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:55.00 seconds. Froilan Mendez placed 19th in the long jump competition, while Silvano Alajandro placed 21st in shot put.
The league meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7 at Rifle High School.
The Olathe Invitational track meet will be held on Thursday, May 12 beginning at 2 p.m.
The State Tournament is scheduled for May 19 — 21.