The venerable Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction was the site of the 2022 Frank Woodburn Invitational track meet, hosted by Palisade High School on Saturday, April 9. Fifteen boys teams and 14 girls teams battled for team and individual honors.
Unofficial results gave the boys team title to Montrose High School and girls team title was captured by Cedaredge. The Olathe boys finished in 13th place while the Pirate girls finished in eighth.
The Pirates girls were led by their four relay teams, which have been leading the way throughout the spring season. The girls’ 4x100 meter dash went to Grand Junction Center with a time of 52.75 seconds. The Olathe team of Alycia Bollinger, Delana Mountford, Josilin Almanza and Kiandra Liles finished in fourth place posting a time of 54.16 seconds.
The girls’ 4x200 meter relay went to Moffat County with a posted winning time of 1:48.74 seconds. The Olathe team, consisting of Bollinger, Liles, Daniela Campos and Mountford placed fourth with a time of 1:54.09 seconds.
In the girls’ 4x400 meter relay top honors were taken by the North Fork Miners with a winning time of 4:13.48 seconds. The Olathe team of Campos, Tyra Gray, Analise Marin and Analee Saldana placed third with a time of 4:25.86 seconds.
North Fork won their second relay by winning the 4x800 meter race, posting a time of 10:11.52 seconds. The Olathe Pirates relay team finished in third place with a time of 11:19.53. The team comprised Yadira Alcaraz, Gray, Marin and Saldana.
The girls’ 800 meter sprint medley saw the Montrose High School girls take top honors with a time of 1:58.19. The Pirates ran fifth as Liles, Sieanna McCall, Mountford and Campos posted a time of 2:02.04 seconds.
Pirate girls also competed in a couple of other events of note. In the girls’ 200 meter dash Alycia Bollinger placed 13th with a time of 29.01 seconds. In the girls’ 800 meter run Yadira Alcaraz placed 16th posting a time of 2:53.14 seconds.
On the boys side, the Pirates finished in 13th place. In the boys’ 400 meter dash, won by Damien Gallegos of Delta High School, the Pirates’ Jose Hernandez finished in 18th place, while Victor Almanza finished in 21st.
The boys’ 200 meter dash was won by Junior Rodriquez of Montrose High School. The Pirates Silvano Alajandro placed 14th with a time of 24.93 seconds while Scott Shackelford finished with a time of 25.89 seconds.
The boys 800 meter run belonged to Grand Junction Centrals Shalom Trowbridge with a winning time of 1:57.70 seconds. The Pirate’s only entry, Benjamin Kamperman, finished with a time of 2:27.58 seconds.
The boys’ 4x100 meter relay was claimed by the Montrose team posing a winning time of 44:71 seconds. The Pirates finished tied for 10th place with a time of 46.74 seconds.
The boys’ 1600 meter run was won by Alex Fisher of Grand Junction Central High School. His winning time was 4;30.13 seconds. Olathe’s Ben Kamperman placed 14th with a time of 5:11.26 seconds. His teammate, Connor Ripley, placed 19th with a time of 5:22.90 seconds.
Next up for the Pirates on Saturday, April 16 a road trip to Gunnison with the first events scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.