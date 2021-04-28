During a pandemic year of 2020, Olathe track coach Ryan Corn was disappointed the track season was canceled, but he’s ready to get back on track in 2021.
“I’m just ready to get going on something,” he said. “Last year it got taken away from us. We were practicing for two weeks, so we’re just happy to get a chance to see what we can do, even if it’s a quasi-season.”
During the pandemic year, the Olathe High School track and field team also got a new track, which means a lot for Corn and his team.
“It’s night and day. It makes a huge difference. I always had to split the squad different ways with traveling to Montrose for practice,” he said. “We were able to do things with all the kids there, but now we can do it all here.”
Corn and his assistant coaches are still chasing down runners and field event competitors, but they only started practice Monday. Ideally they want around 45 competitors, boys and girls. Now, they’re a little over 40 if all the kids keep their commitments.
On the boys side, there are a few competitors Corn thinks could qualify for regionals or even state, especially since the team just dropped from 3A to 2A.
One of those runners is Miguel Almanza, a senior who runs the 800 meters as well as the 1600 and 3200. Cesar Franco Ramirez is a sophomore who could compete at the next level, too. He runs the 400 meters, the 800 and some springs.
As far as sprinters go, Jerrel Bigil, runs the 100, the 200 and does the long jump. The last time he competed was his freshman year, two years ago, when he was the alternate for the 4x100-meter relay. As a junior who had his sophomore season taken by the pandemic, he’s ready to get going.
This year the league consists of Olathe, Hotchkiss, Paonia and Cedaredge, a league which Corn says could make the team more competitive than in previous years.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.