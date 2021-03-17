Depth can help a program thrive, in more ways than one. While providing experience at the varsity or junior varsity level, depth can also offer a multitude of options, like allowing several players to excel off one another or provide a coach with numerous lineup formulations.
If there’s any indication so far, it’s that the Olathe volleyball team will be familiar with depth, thanks to the upwards of 30 players throughout the program that have already (or are starting to) show signs of great play.
“Overall I’m excited about the amount of competition that we have throughout the ranks from each grade level,” Pirates volleyball coach Travis Eason said. “It’s the most competitive we’ve been since I’ve been a part of the program, freshman to seniors.”
The Pirates lost some key seniors to graduation last season, including Esme Padilla and Shaye Snyder, who were first and third on the team in kills per set. But junior Daisey Ibarra returns as one of the more versatile options for Eason, and she was second on the team in kills as well as second in total blocks.
“Definitely viewing her as probably one of our impact players, offensively and defensively,” Eason said. “She’s plug and play, she’s versalite. Were definitely expecting a lot out of her.”
Ashlee Green is also expected to take a lead forward in her junior season after posting 84 blocks last season, good for second in the conference.
“We’re looking at her to build off of that momentum from the previous year and be a force in the middle of the court,” Eason said.
The schedule is different than those in previous years, with a league heavy focus to start. Usually, the team will play in tournament games to ramp up and gain some experience, in preparation for the second half of the season. But in 2021, the team will jump right into conference play.
Olathe, like programs in Season B (winter), will also make the move to 2A. That means new teams, new opponent game plans and a chance to improve upon last year’s record. (Olathe girls basketball excelled after making the move, going from five wins in 2020 to 10 this past season.)
“There’s a lot of good, competitive teams in the 2A Western Slope,” Eason said. “With that being said, my stance, and what I’m telling my team is, you have to set the tone from day one in this league. You’ve got to go in and earn it.
“It’s exciting to get into a new league, and awesome to play new teams. There’s a lot more traveling in this league, but we’ve got to set the tone and earn it.”
The Pirates will also welcome back junior Makena Liles, the team’s setter. Liles brings a “great attitude, leadership and consistency, Eason said.
Olathe will welcome the familiarity, considering it’ll be the first season in a different league.
“I just think its a great time for the program, making a transition to a different league, and we get to rebrand ourselves which is an awesome opportunity — you don’t get that all the time,” Eason said. “We have a solid core of players in each grade level, and when you have players that you can pull from every grade that can be a contributor, that’s a good recipe for any program.
“It’s exciting to be a part of the program and have this opportunity.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
