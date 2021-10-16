The Olathe Pirates Volleyball team embarked on a grueling three-game schedule Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.
The home game on Thursday celebrated Cancer Awareness and raised funds for two families in Olathe who are currently fighting this disease.
The road game at North Fork did not turn out well for head coach Travis Eason and his team. North Fork won the match 3-0. Eason said it was very difficult to even talk about the result.
“This game was super difficult, and I think our team performed well, but not well enough,” said senior Makena Liles. “I think it was the week off that we lost a bit of our edge and our chemistry.”
Senior Daisey Ibarra expressed similar feelings.
“We had just come back from being quarantined for more than a week and I believe we were just kind of rusty and needed to shake off the nervousness,” Ibarra said.
The Telluride Miners invaded the Olathe Fieldhouse on Thursday evening amid a sea of pink as Olathe celebrated Cancer Awareness. Thursday’s match was only slightly different from the North Fork experience. The Miners took the match 3-1.
Telluride won the first set 25-20 and led throughout the set. The Miners took the second set 25-21. The Pirates only lead of the set was early in the contest, when they led 3-2. The Pirates closed the gap late but to no avail.
The Pirates got untracked in the third set and won going away 25-13. The fourth set was a nail biter from beginning to end as the Pirates led until late when the Miners pulled away and won 25-21. The Telluride front line was outstanding throughout the match. Zoe Rommel and Emery Berry scored many points on booming kills despite the Pirates blockers’ best efforts.
The Pirates C-Team played well but lost 2-0. The Olathe junior varsity team, in a very close match, defeated the Miners 2-1. Olathe won the opening set 25-20, lost the second set 26-24 and then went out and won the third and final set 15-13.
The Pirates hit the road on Friday and traveled north to visit the Meeker Cowboys. This contest was the third in three days for Eason’s athletes.
The Pirates were hoping to put an end to a two match losing skid with the visit to Meeker, but this was not the case. The home-standing Cowboys defeated the Pirates by a 3-0 score. In the first set, the Cowboys set the tone for the match by winning 25-14. Meeker took the second set 25-16 and closed out play for the evening with a third set victory of 25-15.
The loss dropped the Pirates overall record to 9-6, with a 4-4 record in league play. The Meeker Cowboys are undefeated this season with an overall record of 17-0 and have a 9-0 record in Western League competition.
The Pirates will continue the road trip at DeBeque next Wednesday evening as the season winds down.
The Pirates final home contest will be on Oct. 23 with Hayden providing the competition. On Oct. 30, the team heads to Gunnison to participate in a four-team tournament.
The regionals commence on the first Saturday of November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.