“Holy smokes. Oh my gosh. It’s awesome to see what we are putting together here in Olathe.”
These were the first words spoken by head coach Travis Eason after his Olathe Pirates defeated the Cedaredge Bruins three games to two at the Olathe Gymnasium Tuesday evening.
The night started off slowly as the Bruins defeated the Olathe C-Team 2-1, and the junior varsity team also lost 2-1, dropping the third game 15-13.
The varsity tilt began with the Pirates jumping out to a 5-0 lead and taking game one 25-14. The second game turned out to be a stem-winder with the Bruins coming from a 22-all tie to win 26-24.
The Pirates won the third game convincingly by the score of 25-13. The Bruins were not finished and won game four by two points, setting up the fifth and final game with Olathe winning 15-3. The Pirates seemed to catch their second wind, and jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Bruins called a time out to attempt to regroup, but to no avail.
This match was a total team effort by the Pirates. Senior Makena Liles continued her pinpoint serving and ball handling. Daisey Ibarra was a stalwart both blocking shots at the net and hitting clutch points. Sadie Shea, Jenna Schenck, Sieanna McCall along with Tyra Gray, Angelina Bollinger, Tanner Carroll and Josie Rumble all contributed to a satisfying team victory.
“Back in the Rangely game we had to overcome that first set loss to then take three games in a row," Eason said. "That takes a lot of mental strength in this game. When you are playing a team like Cedaredge who has an amazing coaching staff on their side, and for us to be able to bounce back and go five games and then take it at the end shows we are learning here at the beginning of the season.
“My favorite part of coaching this game, and I am originally a baseball guy, is to be able to call zones to my servers, and when they are hitting those zones and getting into the other team’s heads, man, that is fun.”
The volleyball team is a fan favorite in Olathe. A large and boisterous crowd filled the gym and the noise level was aided and abetted by cheering sections from both schools which were as competitive as the action on the hardwood.
“It’s so fun to have all these fans come in and support our players," Eason said. "The Pirates' organization makes this a very tough environment, especially difficult for visiting teams."
Next up for the 2-0 Pirates is a visit from Northport on Saturday afternoon. Game time is at 1:00 p.m.
