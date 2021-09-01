When the average sports fan picks up the paper and sees the Olathe Pirates volleyball team swept North Park by the score of 3 – 0 it usually means that the locals ran all over the visitors. This was not the case on Saturday as head coach Travis Eason’s charges had to battle from behind in the first and third games in order to be successful.
The first set started out with North Park streaking out to a 10- 1 lead over the Pirates. The teams traded blow after blow with the Pirates beginning to close the gap slowly.
Eason called a time out with the score 21–14 favoring the Wildcats. When the score reached 23–20 the Wildcats called a timeout. The Pirates finally caught the Cats at 24 and again the visitors called for time. Angie Bollinger was serving well throughout the contest, and after the timeout she served the final two points for the Pirates win.
“As to why, it’s hard to tell," Eason said of the team's start. "We had to make some lineup adjustments because of an injury. We battled back and I am proud of this team. Every game we have played has been a learning opportunity for us. We have battled from behind several times in this young season. Good teams find ways to win and that is what these kids proved today, and that’s what they did.”
The Pirates played a more consistent game in the second set. The teams were tied at seven and then the locals pushed ahead and behind Angie Bollinger’s serving from 13–9 to 19–9. The Pirates finished strong and posted a final score of 25–17 to close out the second set.
The third set resembled the struggles the Pirates experienced in the first game, falling behind 15–7. On came Bollinger serving to help the Pirates get back in the game. Down 15–7 the Pirates rode her serves to a run of 11 straight points and a lead of 18–15. Olathe closed out the set 25–17 and took the match three sets to none.
“They found a way to do it," Eason said. "They had to believe in themselves, work hard and score points. Points are very hard to come by in volleyball and they did it.
“This is a total team effort. Everyone pitched in and did their part and when no one worries about statistics and have each other’s back, there is nothing we can’t accomplish as a team.”
In the first match, the Wildcats defeated the Pirates JV team by the scores of 25–8 and 25–14.
The Pirates travel to Gunnison next Saturday to play in the Gunnison tournament. The ladies will play four different teams, which will give the team an opportunity to see a host of different styles of play and to use this tournament as another learning experience to take into league play later in the season, Eason said.
The next home game for the Pirates will be on Sept. 17 when they host Caprock Academy with tip off for the three games scheduled for 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
