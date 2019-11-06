With a 39-6 score, the Olathe Marauders cruised to the 2019 Super Bowl title for fifth and sixth grade teams from Montrose and Delta counties.
Olathe finished the season with a 9-1 record after dismantling Delta’s Jaguars Saturday on the Olathe High School field. The Marauders earned the right to play in the title game after rolling through postseason play in the Montrose league. The Jaguars, 6-5, won the Delta County title and, likewise, played through its postseason games to earn its berth in the title game.
Delta looked to be in position to challenge for the title with a scoring drive on the game’s first possession. The try for the point after failed and left the Jaguars ahead 6-0. Olathe wasted little time in scoring its first touchdown on the ensuing kickoff to knot the score at 6-6 following a missed PAT.
The Marauders built their lead to 20-6 by halftime with two long runs from deep inside Olathe territory accounting for the next two scores. Delta had drives that ended in turnovers on downs to set up the Marauders’ drives.
Olathe had the ball to begin the second half. Sixth-grader Angel Arellano thrilled Olathe fans with a dance through Delta’s defense for a long kickoff return for the Marauders’ first score of the second half. The point after try made it 27-6 for Olathe.
Delta’s troubles continued on its next possession with a fumble at the Marauder 40-yard line. On the first play of Olathe’s drive, sixth-grader Jacob Avila spun and juked his way 60 yards for another Olathe score and a 33-6 lead for the Marauders with 3:25 left in the third quarter.
Avila was the dagger in Delta’s heart as his darting style of running kept the Jaguars’ defenders off balance and grabbing for air on several key runs in the second half.
The Jaguars were able to move the ball several times but stalled out on those drives due to strong defensive plays from Olathe or turnovers on downs, eventually giving the ball back to the fired-up Jaguars.
Olathe intercepted a Delta pass late in the fourth quarter, and with the use of a halfback pass play, managed to add an unneeded touchdown for the final 39-6 score.
Wayne Crick is the sports editor for the Delta County Independent.
