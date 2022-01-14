Olathe's Jerrel Vigil (24) puts up a jump shot over North Fork's Parker Pene (4). Vigil would also go on and hit the winning shot in overtime to give the Pirates the victory over the North Fork Miners on Friday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Joseph Harold/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
The Olathe Fieldhouse was rocking on Friday evening when the North Fork Miners and the Olathe Pirates fought into overtime before a winner was decided.
The final score hardly tells the story but suffice it to say the Olathe Pirates came out winners 55-53 in overtime after Jerrel Vigil hit a game-winning buzzer beater.
The overtime period favored the Miners but the Pirates found another gear and came roaring back to get within one point 53-52 with 29 seconds left in overtime.
The Pirates had possession and at the eight second mark Vigil took the ball, dribbled a couple of times as the clock wound down and then fired a three-point attempt at the basket. The shot settled in the net as time expired.
When asked what it was like to have to take a shot with the game in the balance, Vigil said, “I would say a little scary but it’s something I think all basketball players dream of — that last second shot to win the game for your team and take home the win.”
“It was a tough game,” Vigil said of the atmosphere in the arena. “We fought hard all game. We went into the locker room and we were up, but we knew not to let go and just keep pushing and we came out with the win.”
The contest began with a dead even first quarter as both teams put up 12 points. At halftime, the score favored Olathe 27-23.
The Pirates came out of halftime and seemed to lose their scoring touch and found themselves behind North Fork 36-32.
The fourth quarter was a barn burner that saw the home-standing Pirates tying the score at 49 with less than 10 seconds to play.
“You have got to be a close game and lose it to be able win the next one,” Olathe coach Robb Feeback said. “This week we were great. We fought back three separate times and we were able to fight through this. North Fork played really tough. We had a lot of trouble with their defense, but we found a way to win at the end. When you work hard maybe some good things will happen to you. It did tonight.”
The Pirates hit the road on Friday, Jan. 21 and take on the Cedaredge Bruins. They return home on Saturday to host Rangely at the Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
