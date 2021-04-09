Olathe’s Nicole Koch and Kierstin Myers added another accolade to the mantle following their state title victories.
Koch captured her third straight state wrestling title this season. She finished the season a perfect 24-0 and earned a spot on first-team All-State. Teammate Kierstin Myers, too, made the first-team after capturing a state title of her own, finishing with a 15-0 record.
“It was awesome,” Olathe coach Ryan Corn said of Koch and Myers’ recognition. “... To see these Western Slope girls represent the Western Slope and take care of business, they deserve every bit of it considering how hard they worked this year.
"That's the one thing I enjoy more than anything, not necessarily working at the top, but more than anything, working with the kids that want to work hard. The girls on the rest of the team worked their tails off this year, and with the honors, they can see what that hard work did for them in the future.”
The Colorado Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame will honor Koch with the 2021 Girls High School Wrestler of the Year award in September in Colorado Springs.
The pair will return next season as the Olathe girls wrestling program heads into year two.
