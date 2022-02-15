Olathe Pirates head coach Ryan Corn took his girls wrestling team to the regional qualifying tournament last weekend where Nicole Koch and Aby England qualified to compete in the state wrestling championships.
The tournament will be held Feb. 17 through 19 at the Ball Arena (formerly the Pepsi Center) in downtown Denver.
Nicole Koch, with a season record of 32-0, took first place in the 118-pound classification while Aby England (22-17) finished in fourth place in the 161-pound class.
All of the Olathe wrestlers acquitted themselves very well in the regional tournament. Sadie Corn (105) finished in sixth place in her weight class. Angelina Bollinger (9-12) scored three points in the 127-pound class.
Iaeliana Delgado (8-9) scored seven points in the 136-pound class. Allie Stambaugh (10-18) put three points in the Olathe column in the 147-pound class and at 215 pounds, Lynessia Duran (9-18) also scored three points for the Pirates.
Koch defeated Valentina Tarini from Dolores with a 33-second pin. In the semifinal Koch defeated Regan Dare of Grand Junction with a first period pin in 1:06.
In the final match at 118 pounds Koch won by a fall over Journey Ruiz (Chatfield) at 1:37 of the first period.
Aby England lost by one point to Leilani Caamal of Vista Peak in the quarterfinal. In the consolation semifinal England won by fall over Madison Farris (Legacy) at 1:28 of period one.
In the third-place match, Caamal (Vista Peak) won in sudden victory over Aby England.
