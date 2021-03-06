Results wise, Day 1 of regionals didn’t go the way the Olathe boys wrestling team had expected. Tanner Westerman, at 113, lost his first two bouts on Friday, and Justus Hubbard, after losing his first match, rallied to wrestle for third place in his bracket, but lost by pin to Gage Bailey of Dove Creek.
But Silvano Alejandro, at 132, made an impressive run. He defeated his first opponent by pin and won the quarterfinal match by 6-1 decision. He reached the semifinals for a chance to qualify for state, but lost to Oran Huff, eventual champion of the bracket.
“Sil wrestled well today,” coach Tee Jay Rose said. “He stepped it up and looked like the guy that we knew was there all year. Heartbreaking to see him lose.”
Hubbard, too, had a great tournament, Rose said. “He was peaking at the right time.”
At 138, Olathe’s Trenton Fletcher lost in the first round by pin to Keaton McCoy. Samuel St. Peter of Olathe also lost by pin in his first match.
Day 2 of regionals will have wrestlers in weight classes 152 and up square off throughout Saturday afternoon.
•••
The girls wrestling team saw some success from junior Nicole Koch, who dominated her way through the bracket at 118, capturing three pin fall victories (including in the final) and one technical fall to finish first in her weight class.
Marley Martinez (111) won by pin fall to advance but lost a match later to Angelique Morgan by 5-2 decision. The Pirates’ Abby Reedy and Sadie Corn lost their first matches on Friday.
Day 2 for the girls will begin at 136.
