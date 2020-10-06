The Montrose High School Indians football team will be back under the Friday night lights, but the stands will be mostly empty. According to a Montrose High School press release, the MHS football games are closed to the general public during the pandemic declared over COVID-19.
As the football season continues, MHS and Montrose County School District will continue to collaborate with Montrose County Public Health and follow the Colorado High School Activities Association guidelines, implementing all necessary COVID-19 precautions to ensure that athletic events are safe for all players, coaches, officials and spectators.
While games are closed to the general public, the Indians will still have a cheering section.
"At this time, student activity-participants (athletes, band members, cheerleaders) will be provided two spectator tickets for each game to distribute as they choose."
The news release continues, "Fans for each football event will be limited to two spectators per student activity-participant for both the visiting and home football teams."
Spectators must present their tickets before they are granted entry into the stadium. All spectators will be screened upon entry and must wear a face covering at all times.
Due to the limited fan attendance, the school announced football games will be live-streamed for free on the official MHS Media YouTube channel. The community can go to YouTube and search "MHS Media" or click here.
Questions can be directed toward MHS Activities Director Lyle Wright at lyle.wright@mcsd.org or 970-249-6636.
Details about fan attendance for Olathe High School are forthcoming.
